Pop / Rock 28/02/2024

DJO (Joe Keery) Makes Hot 100 Debut With Global Viral Hit 'End Of Beginning'

DJO (Joe Keery) Makes Hot 100 Debut With Global Viral Hit 'End Of Beginning'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Djo - the musical project of actor / producer / songwriter Joe Keery known for his work in blockbuster projects as Stranger Things and the recent season of Fargo - has made an explosive debut onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with "End of Beginning" coming in at #51.

The song has surpassed 80 million global streams, and has seen Djo go from 5 million to 9.5 million monthly listeners in a matter of days as the the track is now now #1 on Spotify Viral 50 - Global, #12 on both Top 50 Global and USA.
To celebrate the growth of "End of Beginning," Djo recently shared the song's demo, and today he releases a new lyric video.

Djo released his highly anticipated, co-produced sophomore album DECIDE via AWAL in 2022 to critical acclaim, performances at major U.S. festivals like Lollapalooza, enormous success on DSPs, and more. DECIDE is the follow-up to TWENTY TWENTY, Keery's 2019 critically acclaimed guitar-forward record and his first solo-effort since departing his band, the Chicago psych rock outfit Post Animal.

Keery has been making music since his teens, spending over two years with Post Animal before making his solo debut as Djo. DECIDE was created with musician / engineer Adam Thein throughout the pandemic with final recording taking place at Sound Factory in Los Angeles. DECIDE serves as a sort of aural history of Keery's late 20's. It features reflections on growth, relationships and navigating it all in a world filled with technology at its center. It's his sonic ambitions however that take these introspections and melt them into a warped reality with each layered synth pulling the listener's emotional strings.






