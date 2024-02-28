Alice Merton Shares 'Run Away Girl (Black Sands Version)' Ahead Of Upcoming Tour





May 22, 2024 - Los Angeles CA - Troubadour New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alice Merton is following up her recent release of "run away girl" (out now via Paper Plane Records International), with a terrific acoustic version, titled "run away girl (black sands version)".The stripped-down recording serves to elevate the brooding and introspective songwriting, breaking down the '80s pop edge to reveal the vulnerability and moodiness that lie underneath. "run away girl (black sands version)" comes paired with a simple video, featuring Alice and a guitar player singing on a beautiful beach as the waves roll in and out."We were lucky enough to find this piece of paradise on the island and decided to film a quick video for the song, as it fit the feeling perfectly." she says. "This spot really reminded us to take things step by step in life, and enjoy the beauty that surrounds us. Sometimes it pays off to run away somewhere different that opens up our eyes and lets us appreciate the world and all its beautiful wonders, rather than focus on every day problems."Alice Merton's career highlights to date include achieving Top 10 chart positions across Europe, US Gold, and multiple Platinum awards in Europe. Her two studio albums (MINT and S.I.D.E.S.) have seen over one billion streams and three million sales. Additionally, she has performed on TV shows like NBC's Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, or ABC's Late Night Show Jimmy Kimmel Live!"run away girl (black sands version)" is out now via Paper Plane Records. Stay tuned for more new music from Alice Merton, coming this year. Alice Merton - run away girl (black sands version) Alice Merton continues her lightning start to 2024 with her first headline US Tour in 4 years, embarking on 11 dates across the US this May, starting in the capitol Washington DC, and finishing up at Los Angeles iconic Troubadour Club.Of the tour Alice says: "We are extremely excited to head back to the US this year, especially since our last headline tour in America was before the pandemic. We can't wait to bring the S.I.D.E.S album and new music to the states, and share our evenings with some new and hopefully familiar faces."Tickets for her US tour dates are on sale now. Tickets are going fast, and some shows are already sold out. Find the full list of dates below.ALICE MERTON LIVE - US MAY 2024:May 6, 2024 - Washington DC - The Atlantis (Sold Out)May 7, 2024 - New York NY - Bowery Ballroom (Tickets running low)May 10, 2024 - Boston MA - The SinclairMay 11, 2024 - Columbus OH - A&R Music BarMay 13, 2024 - Nashville TN - The Basement EastMay 14, 2024 - Chicago IL - Lincoln HallMay 16, 2024 - Denver CO - Bluebird TheaterMay 18, 2024 - Portland OR - Mission TheaterMay 19, 2024 - Seattle WA - Neumos (Upgrade)May 21, 2024 - San Francisco CA - Rickshaw StopMay 22, 2024 - Los Angeles CA - Troubadour



