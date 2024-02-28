Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rock 28/02/2024

Mark Ronson Shares Paul McCartney Call For Foreigner Rock Hall Induction On The Tonight Show
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mark Ronson appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 26th and shared an exclusive reveal of Paul McCartney's NSFW call for Foreigner to be inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Ronson chatted with Jimmy about his campaign to get stepdad MIck Jones's band Foreigner inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024, noting that he had put together a compilation video of famous friends sharing support for the band. "We decided to go all out this year and really try and get Foreigner on the ballot for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," he said. "I called in some favors. So there's some people I've met along the way making music myself that I knew were fans of Foreigner, like Jack Black and Dave Grohl and Slash."
Among submissions were one by Beatles rocker Paul McCartney who filmed himself saying: "Foreigner not in the Hall of Fame? What the f-k?" .

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced FOREIGNER among Nominees for 2024 induction. With more Top 10 hits than Journey, as many as Fleetwood Mac, and ten multi-Platinum albums, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million.

Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems including "Juke Box Hero," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Waiting For A Girl Like You," "Feels Like The First Time," "Urgent," "Head Games," "Say You Will," and the worldwide #1 hit, "I Want To Know What Love Is," FOREIGNER still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard "Top 200" album success. Streams of FOREIGNER's hits are over 15 million per week.

Says Mick Jones, founding member, songwriter, and lead guitarist, "I deeply appreciate the recognition from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame committee. It is wonderful that FOREIGNER has maintained its presence all these years and brought the music to our fans. Getting this news today is an incredible endorsement of what we have achieved over time. I know I speak for my fellow FOREIGNER nominees, Lou, Rick, Al, Dennis, and the families of Ed Gagliardi and Ian McDonald."

FOREIGNER's founder is Songwriters Hall of Fame member Mick Jones. A visionary maestro whose stylistic songwriting, indelible guitar hooks and multi-layered talents continue to escalate FOREIGNER's influence and guide the band to new horizons.

As Foreigner manager and former Atlantic Records Executive Vice President Phil Carson says, "Under the overall leadership of John Sykes, and Rick Krim's chairmanship of the nominating committee, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is fast becoming a more relevant, inclusive and vibrant place. I am thrilled that the committee has selected Foreigner as a nominee for the 2024 induction, and I join Mick Jones and the band in expressing our deepest gratitude for this recognition of Foreigner's part in the rock & roll universe."

Founded in 1976, FOREIGNER's debut album produced the hits "Feels Like The First Time," "Cold As Ice" and "Long, Long Way From Home." The album Double Vision followed, as did a string of hits including "Urgent," "Juke Box Hero" and "Waiting For A Girl Like You." Those songs helped give FOREIGNER's next album, 4, its impressive run at #1 on the Billboard chart. At the zenith of 80's sound, FOREIGNER's fifth album, Agent Provocateur, gave the world the incredible #1 global hit," I Want To Know What Love Is." This musical milestone followed the record-breaking song "Waiting For A Girl Like You."

Rhino Records recently released brand new Atmos remixes of their classic compilation album, RECORDS. It spans the group's first four full-length studio albums and remains one of their best-selling albums to date. Re-released earlier this Fall by Rhino Atlantic as a 1LP BEST OF package in black vinyl as well as a clear vinyl Walmart Exclusive, this new digital offering of RECORDS is available at all digital streaming partners who support spatial audio mixes, including Apple Music, Amazon Music and TIDAL.
