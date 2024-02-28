Vagabon Shares Nonesuch Selects!





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As part of the year-long celebration of Nonesuch Records' 60th anniversary, we launched Nonesuch Selects, a video series in which artists stop by the Nonesuch office, pick some of their favorites from the music library, and share a few words on their choices. Following the first two videos by Mary Halvorson and Timo Andres, Vagabon (aka Laetitia Tamko) stopped by and chose music by Jonny Greenwood, Sam Gendel, Yussef Dayes, and Rostam, as well as their own new album, Sorry I Haven't Called, which was released late last year.On her album Sorry I Haven't Called, Vagabon (aka Lætitia Tamko) reinvents herself once again with the most playful and adventurous music of her career. Co-produced by Tamko and Rostam (Vampire Weekend, Haim), the album features twelve vibrant tracks she wrote and produced primarily in Germany that channel dance music and effervescent pop through her own confident sensibilities. "This record feels like what I've been working towards," Tamko says. "It's completely euphoric." You can watch it below and subscribe to the Nonesuch Records YouTube channel for all the latest:



