Kate Bush Announced As Ambassador Of Record Store Day UK





Kate will also release a special 10" Record Store Day edition of "Eat the Music" exclusively in independent record shops on Saturday 20th April.



The single was originally scheduled to be the first release from her 1993 album "Red Shoes", but was cancelled in favour of "Rubberband Girl". The RSD edition is now set to be a hugely collectible release for



Kate has recreated her own unique version, a beautiful UV printed 10" with her preferred track list of: Eat the Music, Lily and Big Stripey Lie.



As Record Store Day ambassador,

"What a huge honour to have been asked to be Ambassador for this year's Record Store Day. It really is a great privilege.

"Isn't it great to see how the resurgence in vinyl has taken the music industry by complete surprise? It had decided to leave vinyl far behind, but it would seem that not everyone agrees! I love that!

"I know there are many, many artists who are just as excited to see the audience turning the tide.

"In the same way that some people like to read a book on Kindle but also want to have a book as a physical object, a lot of people like vinyl and streaming. Both have different appeals.

"The added bonus of vinyl is that it encourages people to listen to albums. An art form that I've always thought can be treasured in a unique way.

"An album on vinyl is a beautiful thing, given a strong identity by its large-scale artwork. There's a much more personal connection with the artist and their work.

"It's been fun putting designs together for some of the previous RSDs. This year's design echoes the cancelled release of Eat the Music as the first single from the album, The Red Shoes.

"The image was intended to be on the cover of the single bag and is now on the disc as a UV print.

"The title, Eat the Music, is meant to be a playful nod to 'If music be the food of love, play on,' from Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.

"Each year Record Store Day gathers more attention, more momentum, and attracts more people who cram into indie record stores all over the world to see what's up. What's new?

"This year, I hope you have a fantastic time at this very important event, and that you get to celebrate music that's been specially released for you.



Very best wishes,

Kate"



Over 270 small and independent shops are set to take part in this year's Record Store Day - the highest in its 17-year history. Record Store Day is widely credited as one of the driving forces behind the recent vinyl resurgence. The success of the event has sparked a huge turnaround in fortunes for the nation's independent record stores whose unwavering resilience and ingenuity is helping to ensure their survival on UK high streets.



Natasha Youngs, of Resident



BBC

Record Store Day takes place on Saturday 20th April. A full list of participating shops and this year's release list can be found on www.recordstoreday.co.uk New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Record Store Day UK is honoured to announce Kate Bush as this year's official ambassador. As part of her role, Kate will champion the special and unique culture of record shops all over the UK and celebrate the art of vinyl.Kate will also release a special 10" Record Store Day edition of "Eat the Music" exclusively in independent record shops on Saturday 20th April.The single was originally scheduled to be the first release from her 1993 album "Red Shoes", but was cancelled in favour of "Rubberband Girl". The RSD edition is now set to be a hugely collectible release for Kate Bush fans.Kate has recreated her own unique version, a beautiful UV printed 10" with her preferred track list of: Eat the Music, Lily and Big Stripey Lie.As Record Store Day ambassador, Kate Bush joins an illustrious list of artists including Taylor Swift, Elton John, Noel Gallagher and the 1975. Kate said today:Over 270 small and independent shops are set to take part in this year's Record Store Day - the highest in its 17-year history. Record Store Day is widely credited as one of the driving forces behind the recent vinyl resurgence. The success of the event has sparked a huge turnaround in fortunes for the nation's independent record stores whose unwavering resilience and ingenuity is helping to ensure their survival on UK high streets.Natasha Youngs, of Resident Music in Brighton, said "To have such an inspirational, cloud busting and resolutely independent artist championing this event is a huge honour. Especially one who has very much carved her own path throughout her considerable career while completely understanding the value of authenticity and independence is hugely appreciated by the record shop community. We can't wait for Kate to be a part of our day!"BBC Radio Music are the official broadcast partners of Record Store Day 2024 - stay tuned for more announcements of the coverage they have planned in April to celebrate.Record Store Day takes place on Saturday 20th April. A full list of participating shops and this year's release list can be found on www.recordstoreday.co.uk



