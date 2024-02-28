Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 28/02/2024

Platinum-Selling Artist Omarion Announces "Omarion: Vbz On Vbz Tour"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Omarion, the Billboard chart-topping and Multi-platinum selling R&B sensation, is thrilled to announce his highly anticipated "Omarion: Vbz on Vbz Tour," set to kick off this spring in partnership with the esteemed Black Promoters Collective. This R&B filled tour will feature an electrifying lineup including Vedo, Tone Stith, WanMor, and Jastin Martin promising an unforgettable experience for fans.

Before general market sales begin, the Promoter, Venue and Local presales start on Thursday, February 22 from 10 AM to 11:59 PM local time via the code BPC. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, February 23 at 10 AM local time. Fans can access tickets here.

Omarion, known for his hits like "Ice Box" and "Post to Be," is set to bring his smooth vocals and energy to stages across the country. With a career spanning over two decades, the Grammy® nominated and multi-platinum artist has solidified his status as one of R&B's most influential artists, delivering hit after hit with his distinctive sound and magnetic stage presence.

Recently, Omarion expanded his musical repertoire with the Full Circle Sonic Book Series. It's first installment debuted at #1 on iTunes R&B Soul chart. The lead single, "Serious", soared to #1 on Amazon and iTunes and #18 on Billboard's R&B Airplay Chart. The highly anticipated Sonic Book Two mirrored its predecessor's success by also debuting at #1 on both Amazon and iTunes R&B/Soul Charts.

Joining Omarion on the "Vbz on Vbz Tour" are some of the brightest talents in the industry. Vedo, the versatile double-platinum singer-songwriter known for his soulful melodies, will captivate audiences with his heartfelt performances. Tone Stith, hailed for his range and has co-written multiple hits for Chris Brown, is sure to bring the house down with his energy.

WanMor, the dynamic boy group known for their genre-blending sound and infectious hooks, will add an exciting dimension to the tour with their unique musical style. Rounding out the lineup is Jastin Martin, the rising star whose soulful voice and raw talent have garnered widespread acclaim.

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of good vibes and R&B on this upcoming tour.
For more information, visit blackpromoterscollective.com or follow Omarion and the Black Promoters Collective on social media.

Omarion: Vbz on Vbz Tour Dates:
Friday, April 5 Grand Prairie, TX TTCUT
Saturday, April 6 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre
Thursday, April 11 New York, NY Kings Theatre
Friday, April 12 Washington D.C. DAR Constitution Hall
Sunday, April 14 Newark, NJ NJPAC
Friday, April 19 Chicago, IL Arie Crown Theater
Saturday, April 20 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre
Sunday, April 21 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple
Friday, April 26 Los Angeles, CA Peacock Theatre
Saturday, April 27 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre
Sunday, April 28 Las Vegas, NV Theater at Virgin Hotel
Friday, May 3 Philadelphia, PA Liacouras Center
Saturday, May 4 Portsmouth, VA Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Thursday, May 9 Greensboro, NC Tanger Theater
Friday, May 10 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium
Saturday, May 11 Baltimore, MD Lyric Theater
Sunday, May 12 Cleveland, OH Jacob's Pavilion at Nautica
Friday, May 17 Richmond, VA Altria Theater
Saturday, May 18 Cary, NC Koka Booth Amphitheatre
Sunday, May 19 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Center

Omarion has vibrantly painted the entertainment landscape as a chart-topping, multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Recording Artist, Producer and Actor. Among the ranks of R&B's elite, his unmistakable sound has driven the success of multiple Gold and Platinum albums and singles, selling over 20M records worldwide. Omarion has also left an indelible mark on Pop Culture grossing nearly $350M at the box office. Throughout his illustrious career, Omarion has been recognized with multiple honors and awards including AMA, BET, NAACP Image Award, MTV, Billboard Music Awards, iHeart Radio, Teen Choice Awards, a Grammy nomination for "Best Contemporary R&B Album" and The Lifetime Achievement Award from Carnival Choreographers Ball. Continuing his legacy, Omarion expanded his musical repertoire with the Full Circle Sonic Book Series. It's first installment debuted at #1 on iTunes R&B Soul chart. A true multi-hyphenate talent, Omarion has made waves in touring as the co-founder and headliner of The Millennium Tour franchise, amassing over $45 million in revenue and earning consecutive nominations from Pollstar and a Billboard Music Award. Omarion's creative ventures extend beyond music and touring, his captivating documentary, "Omega: The Gift & The Curse," chronicling the exploits of the 2019 B2K reunion tour led to the development of the dramedy series "Involved," slated to debut in 2025. He serves as co-creator, co-executive producer, and lead actor, showcasing his versatility. A true trailblazer, Omarion's dynamic journey, marked by creative excellence and visionary leadership, resonates widely, transcending the boundaries of artistic expression.






