The Southwest Got Something To Say! The Region's Newest Festival, Twogether Land, Reveals Its Lineup For Memorial Day Weekend Ft. Headliners Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, Latto, Gucci Mane And More

After witnessing 100,000 festival-goers at ONE Musicfest 2023, the brand, in partnership with Live Nation Urban (LNU), is pleased to announce its expansion into Dallas with TwoGether Land, the Southwest's newest urban music festival. TwoGether Land promises to deliver a highly anticipated lineup for this year's festivities in partnership with Live Nation Urban. The two-day festival is set to take place on Saturday, May 25th, and Sunday, May 26th, at the historic Fair Park, located at 3809 Grand Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, promising an amazing weekend of music, togetherness, and cultural celebration.Please find the TwoGether Land map, schedule, and full lineup on the website. "We're thrilled about going to Dallas for the inaugural TwoGether Land Festival. Continuing our motto of unity through music, the festival will be an unforgettable experience for our ever-growing community. We look forward to TwoGether Land becoming a must-attend event, much like ONE Musicfest," J. Carter, ONE Musicfest Founder.This inaugural year will set the tone for TwoGether Land as it proves itself to be the Southwest's hottest destination event, following in the footsteps of its sister festival, the must-attend ONE Musicfest. With a diverse lineup of artists celebrating R&B, Hip Hop and Dallas' local sound, fans can expect two days full of stellar performances. This year's headliners are set to deliver sensational performances that will establish TwoGether Land as a can't miss event for years to come. The legendary Lil Wayne, the sultry Summer Walker, the energetic Latto, and the OG trap star Gucci Mane are just a few of the remarkable talents set to take the stage. Fans will also experience Dallas' finest with a curated stage by legendary radio personality Bay Bay, featuring performances from Big Tuck, Erica Banks, Yella Beezy, Chalie Boy, Dorrough, and more.The TwoGether Land podcast stage will feature candid discussions and unfiltered insights from Angela Yee's Lip Service, Whorible Decisions, Reallyfe Street Starz, Mazi's World, and The Smoothvega Podcast.Dallas is calling! TwoGether Land invites music lovers from all corners to unite and revel in a weekend celebrating the influence, creativity, and soul of Black music. As the festival pushes boundaries and transforms the live music landscape, attendees can anticipate an extraordinary gathering that captures the very heart of the Southwest.This year's festival will also showcase sponsorship from Procter & Gamble, Toyota, Martell and a host of other top tier brands.The 2024 TwoGether Land Lineup includes (in alphabetical order): Alex Isley, Almost Famous, Amerie, Big Tuck, Chalie Boy, DJQ, Does It All, Double J, Dru Hill, Durrough, Erica Banks, Gucci Mane, Hi-C, Holy Mecca, IE Mixes, Jeezy, Josh Levi, Jubilee, Kenyon Dixon, Key Glock,, Latto, Lil Wayne, Mariah The Scientist, Mexican OT, Mike 5000 Watts, Mike Reed, Muni Long, Phife, Rody Red, She Real, Slim Thousand, Sober, Steve Nice, Summer Walker, Tazia Alexa, Three 6 Mafia, Thrilla, Tyla, Trillion, Yella Beezy, 310babii and more!TwoGether Land tickets are available here and range from general admission entry @ $190.00 to Platinum packages @ $1592.00. Please go to TwoGether Land's website for details on packages.In its inaugural debut, 2024, TwoGether Land is the sister festival to ONE Musicfest and promises to continue the tradition of fostering a sense of community and inclusivity via R&B and Hip Hop Music.In its fourteenth year, ONE Musicfest (OMF) is the Southeast's largest two-day urban progressive music festival. It has become a destination festival attracting over 50,000+ diverse music lovers from all over the nation. OMF has become known for its eclectic mashup of urban artists that have included Lil Baby, Chloe Bailey, Tank & The Bangas, H.E.R., SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Summer Walker, Pharrell, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Miguel, Outkast, Gucci Mane, Usher, Rick Ross, Lucky Daye, Lauryn Hill, Anderson Paak, Erykah Badu, DVSN, Damian Marley, Ari Lennox, A$AP Rocky, T.I, Jill Scott, The Roots, Jhene Aiko, Janelle Monae and many more!Live Nation Urban (LNU) is a partnership with Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company. Specifically focusing on Hip-Hop, R&B, and Gospel, LNU builds platforms, events, and festivals globally and develops dynamic content strategies based upon the live properties created. Live Nation Urban considers itself the most powerful source for live urban music. For additional information, visit www.livenationurban.com.Fair Park is a 277-acre National Historic Landmark and City of Dallas Park that boasts the largest collection of 1930s Art Deco exposition-style architecture in the United States. Over 5.3 million people visit Fair Park annually, attending over 1200 special events, sporting events, concerts, performances, and the State Fair of Texas. Fair Park, the most visited attraction in Texas, is home to museums and multiple performance and sporting venues, including the Music Hall, Dos Equis Pavilion, Band Shell, Texas Discovery Gardens, and the Cotton Bowl® Stadium. Located two miles east of downtown Dallas, it is easily accessible from Interstate 30, Interstate 45, or the DART Green Line.



