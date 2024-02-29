Rosali Presents New Single/Video "Bite Down" - New Album Out 3/22





Rosali explains: "I had a string of conversations with close friends and family during the first year of the pandemic and a lot of talk that would circle around to everything feeling pointless. 'Bite Down' is about perseverance over the drowning depression with a prayer to come up for air, to keep living. In our isolation, finding community and support is necessary. We can find freedom when we find humility and compassion for others and are able to receive the same. Every action has an equal and opposite reaction, everything has a price - energetically speaking - we are responsible for each other and for all living things."



Bite Down, Rosali's Merge Records debut, captures her in the midst of a transition. "I started writing the majority of Bite Down after moving to North Carolina in the fall of 2021. The album traces two cross-country moves, including saying goodbye to my longtime home of Philadelphia," Rosali comments. "I resolved to bite down on the proverbial bullet; sink my teeth into the flesh and bone of being in the world, devouring the obstacles in my path and gloriously savoring all that is on offer."



The album is elevated further by Omaha's finest:



Following a West Coast run supporting Merge labelmate Mary Timony, Rosali will embark on a headlining tour that includes stops in New York, Philadelphia,



Rosali Tour Dates:

Tue. March 19 - Denver, CO @

Wed. March 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Atelier Mill

Thu. March 21 - Boise, ID @ Treefort

Sat. March 23 - Seattle, WA @ Clock-Out Lounge *

Sun. March 24 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

Mon. March 25 - Chico, CA @ Naked Lounge

Tue. March 26 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop *

Wed. March 27 -

Thu. March 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

Fri. March 29 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah *

Sat. March 30 -

Sun. March 31 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Dirty Drummer

Mon. April 1 - Marfa, TX @ The Pony

Tue. April 2 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

Wed. April 3 - New Orleans, LA @ Siberia

Thu. April 4 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Fri. April 5 - Asheville, NC @ Eulogy

Sat. April 6 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

Tue. April 9 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

Wed. April 10 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's

Thu. April 11 - Boston, MA @ The Rockwell

Fri. April 12 - New York, NY @ Knitting Factory at Baker Falls

Sat. April 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

Mon. April 15 - Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern

Tue. April 16 - Cleveland, OH @

Wed. April 17 - Detroit, MI @ Lager House

Thu. April 18 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

Fri. April 19 -Davenport, IA @ The

Sat. April 20 - Omaha, NE @ O'Leaver's

Wed. July 24 - Sat. July 27 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle (Merge 35)

