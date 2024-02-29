JD Hinton Unleashes The Spirit Of Rebellion In New Single 'Too Damn Good'





In addition to his musical prowess, JD Hinton has a diverse career, including a stint as a midnight to dawn disc jockey on a top-rated R&B radio station in Los Angeles. His improvisational skills, honed during his radio days, led to acting roles in popular TV shows such as "Dynasty," "The Young New York, NY (Top40 Charts) JD Hinton greets the new year with the first single off of his upcoming EP release this spring. Born out of Hinton's time in Texas, "Too Damn Good" tells the story of a character unafraid of consequences.At the time, Hinton found inspiration in unlikely places, including a Starbucks in Austin where he wrote lyric ideas over a tall dark coffee. The track, recorded at Los Angeles' Eagle Rock studio, aims to capture the feeling of spinning out of control, blending grooves with chaotic production to mirror the song's essence. Demonstrating Hinton's unmistakable ability to craft a compelling narrative, we feel the character's unapologetic tendency toward narcissism, doing whatever he wants…whenever he wants."He drinks what he likes, He eats what he likes / He winks 'cause it's better than good, He thinks what he likes. He goes where he likes, Who cares if he's misunderstood" - "Too Damn GoodHinton's connection to the song runs deep, as it became the namesake for a TV pilot. After having read the pilot, Hinton wrote four theme songs that he thought were the perfect fit. The screenwriter liked "Too Damn Good" so much that he ended up naming the pilot after it. Not just a talented musician, JD Hinton has an impressive background composing for Hollywood films, including works like GLORIA, TICK-TOCK, and Mark Medoff's film CHILDREN ON THEIR BIRTHDAYS. His song "I HAVE TO DREAM" was featured in the 1942 period film sung by the legendary Celine Dion.As a singer/songwriter, Hinton has graced stages in Los Angeles and New York with sold-out shows at iconic venues like Rockwood Music Hall, Vitello's, Rockwell, House of Blues, and Viper Room. He even had the honor of performing at the Vatican for the Pope. Hinton's music, described as heartfelt as Hank Williams, draws comparisons to artists like Leonard Cohen, Peter Gabriel, and Robbie Robertson.In addition to his musical prowess, JD Hinton has a diverse career, including a stint as a midnight to dawn disc jockey on a top-rated R&B radio station in Los Angeles. His improvisational skills, honed during his radio days, led to acting roles in popular TV shows such as "Dynasty," "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles," and "Jane the Virgin." Now living in Los Angeles, Hinton plans to release a set of dynamic new singles ahead of his "Five Smooth Stones" EP this spring.



