Alternative 29/02/2024

Hinds Return With First New Single In 4 Years!

418 entries in 19 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Beloved Madrid band Hinds are back today with a glorious bang, sharing a new song entitled "Coffee."
"Coffee" is the band's first new single in 4+ years, and marks Hinds' return to the original duo of co-vocalists and co-guitarists Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote.

Produced by Pete Robertson (The Vaccines, beabadoobee) and mixed by the Grammy-winning engineer Caesar Edmunds (The Killers, Wet Leg), "Coffee" heralds a fresh and invigorated era for Hinds. The track doubles down on what is so special about Hinds - the bright melodies betraying difficult universal themes, delivered with an empowering and exuberant punk attitude. "Coffee" is a welcome return from one of the most exciting bands of the past decade, and is the start of more exciting news to come from Hinds later this year.

Hinds say: "Coffee is a sincericide, screaming the nasty truth as loud as you can with no shame. It's about admitting to all the things you're not supposed to like or doing all the things you're not meant to do. It's a lot of fun when you can be fully honest and shut that little voice in your head that tells you what you should or shouldn't do."

Hinds will return stateside in a few weeks to perform a series of shows at SXSW in Austin, followed by two sold-out shows in NYC. A full run-down of their performances is below.

Tour Dates:
March 13th - SXSW - Spanish Wave @ Shangri-La - Austin, TX
March 14th - SXSW - FLOODfest @ Mohawk - Austin, TX
March 15th - SXSW - SXSW - Pooneh Presents @ Radio East - Austin, TX
March 16th - SXSW - SXSW - Hotel San Jose - Austin, TX
March 18th - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY *SOLD OUT*
March 19th - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY *SOLD OUT*
May 17th - Supersonic Records - Paris, France
May 19th - THEATRON Pfingstfestival - Munich, Germany
May 21st - Monarch - Berlin, Germany
May 26th - Prince Albert - Brighton, UK (Matinee)
May 26th - Prince Albert - Brighton, UK (Evening)
May 27th - The Lower Third - London, UK
May 28th - The Lower Third - London, UK






