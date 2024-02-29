Miley Cyrus Sets Friday Release For 'Doctor (Work It Out)' Pharrell Single





A tireless advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, Miley devotes much of her time to her non-profit The Happy Hippie Foundation, which supports youth homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and other vulnerable populations. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Miley Cyrus is releasing a new single on Friday! The newly-minted GRAMMY-winner is dropping her first new music of 2024 with " Doctor " on Friday, March 1. It is produced by Pharrell. Watch a first look at the music video!The song was previewed at a fashion show last month. Multiple fan accounts have stated that the new recording has different lyrics and re-recorded vocals from when it was first heard during the " Bangerz " era.Cyrus began signaling that new music was coming when a new photo was posted to her Instagram, along with her official website being updated with a new polaroid theme. Miley Cyrus is one of the most influential humans in pop culture with over 192 million Instagram followers. She has six #1 albums including her 2013 GRAMMY-nominated album Bangerz, which is also certified 3x platinum in the U.S.In addition, she has had an impressive five sold-out world tours throughout her career. In November 2020, Miley dropped her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts. The critically acclaimed album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and is her sixth #1 album, giving Miley the most top 10 album debuts on the chart for female artists this century.Tracks on Plastic Hearts have been streamed over 3 billion times. In 2021 Miley joined The Kid LAROI on a remix of his song " Without You ". The remix debuted at #1 on Billboard's Rock Chart. Miley was also part of Metallica's The Metallica Blacklist Album, offering a blistering cover of " Nothing Else Matters ".Recent collaboration and brand partners include NBC/Peacock, Gucci and T-Mobile amongst others. Miley spent most of 2021 touring with multiple headlining slots at festivals including a massive run across LATAM which saw her perform to a cumulative crowd of over 1 million.A tireless advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, Miley devotes much of her time to her non-profit The Happy Hippie Foundation, which supports youth homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and other vulnerable populations.



