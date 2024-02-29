Anne Wilson Reveals Star-Studded Track List For Upcoming Album 'Rebel'





Approaching her craft with a purpose and conviction that sets her apart, she declares, "I am who I am — I'm Anne Wilson. I love God and that's my everything, but I love Country music, too, and I can have a beautiful mix of both." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) PLATINUM-certified, GRAMMY-nominated artist and songwriter Anne Wilson unveils the highly anticipated track list for her forthcoming album REBEL set to release on April 19.The album features collaborations with some of music's biggest names, including Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis and Chris Tomlin, promising a bold, genre-blending collection.The track list reveal follows the Opry's announcement that Wilson has been tapped for the Opry Next Stage Class of 2024, a coveted class of up-and-coming artists on their way to Country music superstardom. The news was announced from the Opry stage on Tuesday, Feb. 27 as Wilson joined the stellar lineup of last night's performers that included Lainey Wilson, Jamey Johnson and more.REBEL Track List:1. "REBEL" (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West)2. "Rain In The Rearview" (Anne Wilson, Matthew West, Zach Kale, Jaren Johnston)3. " Strong " (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West)4. "God & Country" (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West, Trannie Anderson)5. "Praying Woman (with Lainey Wilson)" (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West, Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson)6. "Songs About Whiskey" (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West, Lauren Hungate)7. "Sinner's Prayer" (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West, Lauren Hungate)8. "The Cross (with Chris Tomlin)" (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West, Jonathan Smith)9. "My Father's Daughter" (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West, Emily Weisband)10. " Red Flag " (Anne Wilson, Jonathan Smith, Casey Beathard)11. "Country Gold (with Jordan Davis)" (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West)12. "Southern Gospel" (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West, Lauren Hungate)13. "Dirt Roads In Heaven" (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Nicolle Galyon, Matthew West)14. "3:16" (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West)15. " Milestones " (Anne Wilson, Nicolle Galyon, Lauren Hungate)16. "Out of the Bluegrass" (Anne Wilson, Nicolle Galyon, Emily Weisband)Joining forces with industry heavyweights, Wilson will deliver a groundbreaking album that pushes the boundaries of both the Christian and Country genres. Notably, Wilson taps Opry NextStage mentor and 2023 CMA Entertainer of the year, Lainey Wilson, for "Praying Woman." Also featured is Country superstar Jordan Davis for "Country Gold" and GRAMMY Award-winner Chris Tomlin for "The Cross."A co-writer on each of the album's 16 tracks, Wilson teamed up with some of Music Row's most in-demand songwriters such as Nicolle Galyon, Emily Weisband, Matthew West and Trannie Anderson for a revolutionary project firmly rooted in both Country and Christian music, produced by Jeff Pardo and Jonathan Smith.On Sunday, March 3 at 9:50 a.m. ET, Wilson will make her morning television debut on Fox & Friends' series 'Faith & Friends' with a performance of her Chrisitan radio single " Strong " which is Top 5 and climbing. Wilson continues to showcase her multifaceted artistry and the faith-infused Country essence that defines REBEL with her Feb. 2 release "God & Country."As her commanding vocals lead the track that MusicRow dubs a "spectacular show-stopper," Wilson revisits her Kentucky roots that capture growing up in the heart of the heartland. As the anticipation for her record on April 19 builds, Wilson's current single "Rain In The Rearview" continues to make waves on Country radio and the new music video premiered on CMT/Paramount's Time Square billboard, CMT, CMT Music and CMT.com.Recognized as a 2024 CMT Next Women of Country and a Spotify Hot Country Artist to Watch in 2024, Wilson shares her new music on the road as part of Scotty McCreery's Cab In A Solo Tour this spring and at major Christian and Country music festivals this summer. For dates and more information, visit www.annewilsonofficial.com and keep up with her on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.One of Nashville's most inspiring young trailblazers, Anne Wilson is a true "rebel" in modern music. The Lexington, Ky. native, known for her transcendent vocal and down-to-earth storytelling, recently released REBEL (The Beginning), a three-pack of songs fusing the heart of Contemporary Christian Music with the sound of Country, and allowing the emerging powerhouse to innovate as her career builds momentum.Co-produced by Jeff Pardo and Jonathan Smith, the project kicks off with two singles bridging Wilson's sonic influences. The hurricane force encouragement of "Rain In The Rearview" stands as Wilson's debut Country single, while the soaring ballad " Strong " will simultaneously aim to continue the success she has earned in Contemporary Christian. Taking the music world by storm, Wilson delivered her first public performance at 15, singing "What a Beautiful Name" at her brother's funeral in a moving expression of faith which soon went viral.A few short years later, her 2021 debut single "My Jesus" became a PLATINUM-certified single and hit No.1 on Billboard's Christian Airplay chart. Since then, she has tallied more than 880M global streams, made her Grand Ole Opry debut and scored a GRAMMY nomination for her 2022 debut album My Jesus.She continues to thrill live audiences, performing over 250 shows in the first two years of her career, and just wrapped her entirely sold-out headlining My Jesus Tour as she kicks off 2024 on the road with Scotty McCreery. She's already been named a Spotify Hot Country Artist to Watch, CMT Next Women of Country, and Opry NextStage Artist in 2024, but there's much more to come from this modern musical revolution as she prepares to unveil her genre-bending album REBEL on April 19.Approaching her craft with a purpose and conviction that sets her apart, she declares, "I am who I am — I'm Anne Wilson. I love God and that's my everything, but I love Country music, too, and I can have a beautiful mix of both."



