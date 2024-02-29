Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 29/02/2024

Nikka Costa Returns From Hiatus With 'Dirty Disco' Track Off New Album

Nikka Costa Returns From Hiatus With 'Dirty Disco' Track Off New Album
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The LA-based soul and funk singer Nikka Costa returns with her first new music "Dirty Disco" in six years and will release her upcoming album Dirty Disco on June 7th. Known for her powerful vocals, dynamic stage presence, and diverse musical influences, Nikka Costa returns from a musical career break with future-forward disco-inspired sounds.

The lyric "Everyone is welcome, everyone's an Avatar" denotes a place where anyone can go to be themselves and let their freak flag fly!' and sets the tone for her disco and soul fused, progressive album, which is recorded with and produced by Justin Stanley (Prince, Jamie Lidell, Beck etc). Along with the talents of versatile musicians such as Brandon Coleman (Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, Donald Glover, Flying Lotus), Greg Phillinganes (Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder) and Kaveh Rastegar (John Legend, Beck), Nikka Costa brings you in her "Dirty Disco" immersive world.

"Dirty Disco is a song about a place anyone can go to be themselves and let their freak flag fly! It's about a place where no one is looking, no one cares what you're doing or what you're into. It could be a disco, but it could also be another planet or headspace or vibe. It's dark and sparkly, blue and purple. Gritty, raw and sexy. Whatever you want it to be.'Everyone is welcome, everyone's an Avatar.'" - Nikka Costa

Each performance offers a glimpse into Nikka Costa's immense talent and charismatic stage presence with previous support shows for Prince, Lenny Kravitz, Coldplay, Pink, etc. She's excited to announce new live dates to celebrate Dirty Disco shortly.






