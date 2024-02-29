Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Digital Life and Gaming 29/02/2024

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Ascends As The Second Highest-rated Game In The Series On Metacritic

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Ascends As The Second Highest-rated Game In The Series On Metacritic
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a remarkable achievement that underscores its quality and the affection it has garnered from the gaming community, "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth" has become the second highest-rated game in the storied Final Fantasy series on Metacritic. With an impressive Metacritic score of 93, it trails only behind "Final Fantasy IX," which holds a score of 94, marking a significant milestone for Square Enix's ambitious remake project.

A Triumph in Remaking a Classic

Released exclusively for the PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024, "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth" is the latest entry in Square Enix's remake trilogy of the original "Final Fantasy VII," a game that has long been revered as one of the greatest video games of all time. The anticipation leading up to its release was palpable, and the game has not only met but exceeded expectations, as evidenced by its critical acclaim.

Critical Acclaim and Community Reception

The game's Metacritic score of 93 is a testament to its universal acclaim, joining a prestigious list of only six Final Fantasy games that have achieved a score of 90 or above. This achievement highlights the game's exceptional quality and the successful execution of its vision, resonating deeply with both critics and fans alike. The high rating is another example of how Square Enix's remake project has landed with its audience, offering a modernized and expanded take on the original game's story, characters, and gameplay mechanics.


The Legacy of Final Fantasy on Metacritic

It's important to note that some entries in the Final Fantasy series, such as the beloved "Final Fantasy VI," do not have Metacritic scores due to the site not being around at their time of release. However, the high rating of "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth" within the context of those games that are rated speaks volumes about its quality and the impact it has had.

A New Benchmark for the Series

"Final Fantasy VII Rebirth" sets a new benchmark for the series, showcasing the potential of modern technology to reimagine classic games for a new generation while staying true to the essence that made the original beloved. Its success on Metacritic is a clear indicator of its excellence, cementing its place in the pantheon of great Final Fantasy games.

Conclusion

The achievement of "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth" as the second highest-rated game in the Final Fantasy series on Metacritic is a significant milestone for Square Enix and a testament to the game's quality. It reflects the enduring appeal of the Final Fantasy series and its ability to continue captivating audiences with its rich storytelling, memorable characters, and innovative gameplay. As fans and newcomers alike explore the world of "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth," its legacy is already being written as one of the finest entries in the series' illustrious history.






