Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 01/03/2024

LILYSILK Top Choice For Kelly Clarkson On Her Popular Daytime Talk Show

Hot Songs Around The World

Stick Season
Noah Kahan
249 entries in 17 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
246 entries in 22 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
428 entries in 19 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
534 entries in 28 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
234 entries in 23 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
111 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
602 entries in 23 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
254 entries in 21 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
197 entries in 9 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
523 entries in 20 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
372 entries in 23 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
242 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
408 entries in 24 charts
Water
Tyla
274 entries in 20 charts
LILYSILK Top Choice For Kelly Clarkson On Her Popular Daytime Talk Show
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, has become Kelly Clarkson's go-to wardrobe choice in 2024 while hosting her eponymous daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. The popular Grammy-winning singer has been looking spectacular throughout January and February in several stylish LILYSILK pieces including the Solomon Sweater, Vivi Knit Dress, Polka Dots Georgette Blouse, and the Amalfi Stripe Silk Shirt.

On January 11, Kelly wowed audiences with a heartfelt performance of Avery Anna's Just Cause I Love You adorned in the elegant Solomon Sweater from the LILYSILK Spring 2023 Collection. Made with 90% silk and 10% cashmere, this turtleneck mid-sleeve shirt feels sumptuous against the skin while helping to shape the body for an elegant look.

On January 18, dressed in the sophisticated Black Vivi Knit Dress from LILYSILK paired with golden accessories, Kelly performed En Vogue's classic Don't Let Go (Love). This off-the-shoulder silhouette is made from spun silk yarn, with the pleated skirt designed with rib-knit technique creating a sense of fluidity.

On February 9, Kelly was back gracing the stage with a mesmerizing rendition of Mitski's My Love Mine All Mine, this time wearing the Polka Dots Georgette Blouse from the LILYSILK Autumn 2023 Collection. The especially light georgette ensures a comfortable fit and subtle transparency, while the long bow sleeves and decorative ruffles on the button closure add a touch of lightness and freshness.

On February 12, Kelly delivered a captivating performance of It Was A Sin by The Revivalists while sporting an Amalfi Stripe Silk Shirt from the LILYSILK Spring 2023 Collection, one of LILYSILK's best-sellers, in a similar style to Jessica Alba and Emma Roberts. The contrast of classic navy blue and natural white vertical bold stripes brings out the beauty of a vivid and standout look, displaying a more premium fashion taste.
"Seeing our designs come to life on The Kelly Clarkson Show has been an exhilarating experience. Kelly embodies the timeless appeal and sustainable ethos of our creations, making her the ideal muse for LILYSILK," commented David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "It is such a tremendous honor to have our products featured on such a prominent platform and we are eager to continue motivating individuals to incorporate the elegance and environmental consciousness of silk into their everyday lives."






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0084090 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0047082901000977 secs