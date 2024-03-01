UK Drill Pioneer Headie One Shares New Single + Video "Socials"





The accompanying video, directed by



Headie has been teasing the visuals over the past few weeks with many fans already duetting with his posts and imitating his moves and fits.



Last night, Headie gave fans an exclusive listen to "Socials" during a live gaming stream at Virgin Media Gamepad, a gaming venue at The O2, where he was joined by famous faces AJ Tracey, DJ Charlie Sloth and Big Zuu.







Headie One's rise has been fast but not without validation every step of the way. As the first artist to emerge from the Drill scene with a UK Official Chart top #10 single, the 29-year-old rapper born and raised in Tottenham is one of the figureheads of the scene, drawing inspiration from the smooth melodics of southern and east coast Hip Hop to create his signature bouncy flow coupled with his acute and street smart wordplay. His ascent seemed fated, destined to be one of the genre's forefathers - like



Since his debut solo release, Headz or Tails in 2014, Headie has released multiple mixtapes and singles, and has worked with many of today's biggest stars including Stormzy, Dave, Skepta, Krept and Konan, Burna Boy, KSI and Aitch. Headie released his fourth and most successful mixtape to date 'Music x Road' in 2019 going Top 5 in the charts, following it up in 2020 with 'Gang', a collaborative release with the critically acclaimed producer Fred Again, Jamie xx, Sampha and FKA twigs. Later that year Headie released 'Only You Freestyle' featuring Drake, which peaked at #5 in the UK.



Headie's official debut album Edna, released in 2020 was the culmination of years of hard work and steady progression, it debuted at No.1 on the UK Albums Chart making history as the first drill album to achieve the milestone with the single "



Further collaborations with fellow rappers

soundcloud.com/headieone/headie-one-socials

headieone.lnk.to/socials-headieone New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Headie One releases new track "Socials," available now at all DSPs. Showcasing the UK Drill pioneer at his finest, with sharp and rapid lyrical flow over smooth melodic beats, "Socials" is produced by Ambezza (Drake, Future, Lil Baby), Julia Lewis (Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty) and Scotty White.The accompanying video, directed by Oliver Jennings (Skepta, Stormzy) was shot in a number of different locations across London. It features an impressive roll call of cameo appearances including Tiffany Calver, DJ Semtex, Clavish, Big Zuu, Samira Mighty, Chloe Burrows, Nemzzz, and Mimi The Music Blogger, all coming through to support.Headie has been teasing the visuals over the past few weeks with many fans already duetting with his posts and imitating his moves and fits.Last night, Headie gave fans an exclusive listen to "Socials" during a live gaming stream at Virgin Media Gamepad, a gaming venue at The O2, where he was joined by famous faces AJ Tracey, DJ Charlie Sloth and Big Zuu. Headie One is nominated for Best Group at the BRIT Awards 2024 with fellow rapper K-Trap, for their critically acclaimed joint mixtape Strength To Strength, which charted within the top 4 on the UK album charts.Headie One's rise has been fast but not without validation every step of the way. As the first artist to emerge from the Drill scene with a UK Official Chart top #10 single, the 29-year-old rapper born and raised in Tottenham is one of the figureheads of the scene, drawing inspiration from the smooth melodics of southern and east coast Hip Hop to create his signature bouncy flow coupled with his acute and street smart wordplay. His ascent seemed fated, destined to be one of the genre's forefathers - like Wiley with grime, fellow Londoner Giggs with road rap, or So Solid Crew with UK garage - and has done so with a versatility, maneuvering between genres with aspirations to showcase his art to the widest demographic possible.Since his debut solo release, Headz or Tails in 2014, Headie has released multiple mixtapes and singles, and has worked with many of today's biggest stars including Stormzy, Dave, Skepta, Krept and Konan, Burna Boy, KSI and Aitch. Headie released his fourth and most successful mixtape to date 'Music x Road' in 2019 going Top 5 in the charts, following it up in 2020 with 'Gang', a collaborative release with the critically acclaimed producer Fred Again, Jamie xx, Sampha and FKA twigs. Later that year Headie released 'Only You Freestyle' featuring Drake, which peaked at #5 in the UK.Headie's official debut album Edna, released in 2020 was the culmination of years of hard work and steady progression, it debuted at No.1 on the UK Albums Chart making history as the first drill album to achieve the milestone with the single " Ain't It Different " featuring Stormzy AJ Tracey peaking at #2 on the UK Singles Chart - his highest charting single to date, and certified platinum by the BPI.Further collaborations with fellow rappers Abra Cadabra and Bandokay came in 2022 with 'Can't Be Us' and '50s', followed by the highly anticipated' Martin's Sofa' in early 2023 which landed at #9 on the Official Singles Charts. In the summer of 2023 Headie released Strength to Strength a 10 track mixtape with K-Trap which reached #4 in the UK Album Charts and garnered them a nomination for Best Group at The BRIT Awards 2024.soundcloud.com/headieone/headie-one-socialsheadieone.lnk.to/socials-headieone



