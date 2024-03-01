Tago - D.A.M.N: An Eternally En Vogue Hip-Hop Anthem Of Resilience And Enlightenment



Tago's illustrious stripes as a vibe innovator and a genre-fusionist energiser are on full display in the track which threw waves and hypes to the wayside to deliver a trend-transcending hit that can stand the test of time and maintain its infectious appeal.



It's old-school hip-hop with a twist of tomorrow and a potent shot of Tago's authenticity and determination to inspire his audience to live autonomously as they ascend on the path of self-actualisation and reach their zenith of self.



The conduit of enlightened soul used his latest eternally en vogue hit to prove that life may not always serve your circumstances sunny side up, but resilience is the key ingredient to persevering through the adversities put in front of you.



D.A.M.N is officially released today, February 29th, with the accompanying official music video, directed by the cinematic titan, Ori Evans.



Tago said: "When I wrote D.A.M.N, I was going through a lot of trials and tribulations and it had me feeling like 'DAMN'. In a sense, you can say the feeling of struggle is what created the track.

"In this record, I'm trying to convey a story of resilience and inspire others to not give up on their dreams or themselves despite the pain, pressure, and people's expectations. Always be authentic and never fold under pressure because diamonds are created under pressure."



Amelia Vandergast, Executive Editor at A&R Factory said: "The cross-over appeal is unreal. Between the modernised grooves, which expose Tago's electronica influences and determination to produce anything but pedestrian beats, and old-school bars, D.A.M.N is a lesson in exhilarant enlightenment that anyone can learn from - regardless of age or genre allegiances."



It all started in 2015, I was fresh out of high school, and I had no clue what I wanted to do with my life. College wasn't an option because we couldn't afford it but to be honest, I wasn't the studious type anyways. I was working all these dead-end jobs and I found myself still struggling to make ends meet, and that's when I knew I had to do something.



One day I was really down on my luck, and I prayed to God for an answer or direction as to where to go and what to do. It was as if God answered my prayers immediately, I had never in my life dreamt of having a music career, but for some reason here I was downloading FL Studios and teaching myself how to produce music. That prayer and my perseverance to make something of myself led me to become the multi-platinum producer and artist that I am today.



My first release dropped in 2021, and since then, I've collaborated with everyone from Sheff G to Marlo Kyng to Johnny Cocoa. My main goal is to make music that anyone can listen to I want to create uplifting music that will be timeless, music that people will listen to in 10 years or 20 years and even 30 years plus and still love it as if it's their first time hearing it.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8N7xmttfdjE

open.spotify.com/track/29SxrH84RcyU4LVIkvhJt5

soundcloud.com/yungtago

music.apple.com/us/artist/tago/1278660389

www.instagram.com/yung_tago

www.facebook.com/TagoMusicOfficial

x.com/imtago?s=11&t=OMAtizSZtXjjNLLm6EZdEw New York, NY (Top40 Charts) You haven't experienced genuine euphoric energy until you've tuned into the latest track, D.A.M.N by the Texan multi-platinum producer and hip-hop originator, Tago.Tago's illustrious stripes as a vibe innovator and a genre-fusionist energiser are on full display in the track which threw waves and hypes to the wayside to deliver a trend-transcending hit that can stand the test of time and maintain its infectious appeal.It's old-school hip-hop with a twist of tomorrow and a potent shot of Tago's authenticity and determination to inspire his audience to live autonomously as they ascend on the path of self-actualisation and reach their zenith of self.The conduit of enlightened soul used his latest eternally en vogue hit to prove that life may not always serve your circumstances sunny side up, but resilience is the key ingredient to persevering through the adversities put in front of you.D.A.M.N is officially released today, February 29th, with the accompanying official music video, directed by the cinematic titan, Ori Evans.Tago said: "When I wrote D.A.M.N, I was going through a lot of trials and tribulations and it had me feeling like 'DAMN'. In a sense, you can say the feeling of struggle is what created the track."In this record, I'm trying to convey a story of resilience and inspire others to not give up on their dreams or themselves despite the pain, pressure, and people's expectations. Always be authentic and never fold under pressure because diamonds are created under pressure."Amelia Vandergast, Executive Editor at A&R Factory said: "The cross-over appeal is unreal. Between the modernised grooves, which expose Tago's electronica influences and determination to produce anything but pedestrian beats, and old-school bars, D.A.M.N is a lesson in exhilarant enlightenment that anyone can learn from - regardless of age or genre allegiances."It all started in 2015, I was fresh out of high school, and I had no clue what I wanted to do with my life. College wasn't an option because we couldn't afford it but to be honest, I wasn't the studious type anyways. I was working all these dead-end jobs and I found myself still struggling to make ends meet, and that's when I knew I had to do something.One day I was really down on my luck, and I prayed to God for an answer or direction as to where to go and what to do. It was as if God answered my prayers immediately, I had never in my life dreamt of having a music career, but for some reason here I was downloading FL Studios and teaching myself how to produce music. That prayer and my perseverance to make something of myself led me to become the multi-platinum producer and artist that I am today.My first release dropped in 2021, and since then, I've collaborated with everyone from Sheff G to Marlo Kyng to Johnny Cocoa. My main goal is to make music that anyone can listen to I want to create uplifting music that will be timeless, music that people will listen to in 10 years or 20 years and even 30 years plus and still love it as if it's their first time hearing it.www.youtube.com/watch?v=8N7xmttfdjEopen.spotify.com/track/29SxrH84RcyU4LVIkvhJt5soundcloud.com/yungtagomusic.apple.com/us/artist/tago/1278660389www.instagram.com/yung_tagowww.facebook.com/TagoMusicOfficialx.com/imtago?s=11&t=OMAtizSZtXjjNLLm6EZdEw



