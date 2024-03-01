Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 01/03/2024

Tago - D.A.M.N: An Eternally En Vogue Hip-Hop Anthem Of Resilience And Enlightenment

Hot Songs Around The World

Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
243 entries in 22 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
519 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
529 entries in 28 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
237 entries in 26 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
228 entries in 22 charts
Water
Tyla
272 entries in 20 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
196 entries in 9 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
371 entries in 23 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
244 entries in 18 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
210 entries in 16 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
245 entries in 17 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
405 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
257 entries in 17 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
424 entries in 19 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) You haven't experienced genuine euphoric energy until you've tuned into the latest track, D.A.M.N by the Texan multi-platinum producer and hip-hop originator, Tago.
Tago's illustrious stripes as a vibe innovator and a genre-fusionist energiser are on full display in the track which threw waves and hypes to the wayside to deliver a trend-transcending hit that can stand the test of time and maintain its infectious appeal.

It's old-school hip-hop with a twist of tomorrow and a potent shot of Tago's authenticity and determination to inspire his audience to live autonomously as they ascend on the path of self-actualisation and reach their zenith of self.

The conduit of enlightened soul used his latest eternally en vogue hit to prove that life may not always serve your circumstances sunny side up, but resilience is the key ingredient to persevering through the adversities put in front of you.

D.A.M.N is officially released today, February 29th, with the accompanying official music video, directed by the cinematic titan, Ori Evans.

Tago said: "When I wrote D.A.M.N, I was going through a lot of trials and tribulations and it had me feeling like 'DAMN'. In a sense, you can say the feeling of struggle is what created the track.
"In this record, I'm trying to convey a story of resilience and inspire others to not give up on their dreams or themselves despite the pain, pressure, and people's expectations. Always be authentic and never fold under pressure because diamonds are created under pressure."

Amelia Vandergast, Executive Editor at A&R Factory said: "The cross-over appeal is unreal. Between the modernised grooves, which expose Tago's electronica influences and determination to produce anything but pedestrian beats, and old-school bars, D.A.M.N is a lesson in exhilarant enlightenment that anyone can learn from - regardless of age or genre allegiances."

It all started in 2015, I was fresh out of high school, and I had no clue what I wanted to do with my life. College wasn't an option because we couldn't afford it but to be honest, I wasn't the studious type anyways. I was working all these dead-end jobs and I found myself still struggling to make ends meet, and that's when I knew I had to do something.

One day I was really down on my luck, and I prayed to God for an answer or direction as to where to go and what to do. It was as if God answered my prayers immediately, I had never in my life dreamt of having a music career, but for some reason here I was downloading FL Studios and teaching myself how to produce music. That prayer and my perseverance to make something of myself led me to become the multi-platinum producer and artist that I am today.

My first release dropped in 2021, and since then, I've collaborated with everyone from Sheff G to Marlo Kyng to Johnny Cocoa. My main goal is to make music that anyone can listen to I want to create uplifting music that will be timeless, music that people will listen to in 10 years or 20 years and even 30 years plus and still love it as if it's their first time hearing it.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8N7xmttfdjE
open.spotify.com/track/29SxrH84RcyU4LVIkvhJt5
soundcloud.com/yungtago
music.apple.com/us/artist/tago/1278660389
www.instagram.com/yung_tago
www.facebook.com/TagoMusicOfficial
x.com/imtago?s=11&t=OMAtizSZtXjjNLLm6EZdEw






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0083809 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0043623447418213 secs