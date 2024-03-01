Producer & Blues Singer Mali Wilson, Captivates With New Debut Single "No Place Like Home"





Atlanta's Mali Wilson has transitioned from a Grammy-nominated producer and industry executive, known for her collaborations with music industry giants, is going back to her New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mali Wilson, formerly Malissa "MALI" Hunter, a celebrated Grammy-nominated producer and industry executive who has worked with icons like Whitney Houston, Chris Brown, Drake, Lenny Kravitz, Usher, Carly Simon, and Missy Elliot, now shines as a contemporary blues singer with her New debut single, "No Place Like Home."Launching March 1st, 2024 for National Women's Month, the track pays tribute to the blues legends and the rich musical heritage that has influenced her career.Working alongside Ashilee Ashilee, "No Place Like Home" is a musical evolution for Mali, blending soulful verses with a powerful chorus, highlighting her unique vocal talent. The song is a journey of rediscovery, celebrating the essence of home and the power of music to reconnect us with our roots.The single, co-written with Eric Wilson, Mali's partner and collaborator, signifies a personal and artistic rebirth. With plans for a music video and continued live performances, "No Place Like Home" is set to resonate deeply with audiences, inviting them to explore their own connections to home and self.Mali has also been a pioneer of Green and Clean living, earning awards such as the 100 is Now award from Mark Ruffalo and serving as the keynote speaker for the Women in Sustainability event.Listeners can purchase "No Place Like Home" at MaliWilson.BandCamp.com and stream on all platforms, join Mali in her celebration of blues music's timeless spirit and the profound bonds that music can create. https://maliwilson.bandcamp.com/track/no-place-like-homeAtlanta's Mali Wilson has transitioned from a Grammy-nominated producer and industry executive, known for her collaborations with music industry giants, is going back to her Chicago roots as a soul-stirring blues vocalist. Her debut single is a testament to a life immersed in creativity and the transformative power of music.



