Premiere Recording Of John Adams' Opera 'Girls Of The Golden West,' Featuring LA Phil Conducted By Adams, Due April 26





Girls of the Golden West is a California opera, telling the story of the Gold Rush not through familiar time-worn myth, but in the words and deeds of real people: in the words of Mark Twain, "the strangest population, the finest population … who ever trooped down the startled solitudes of an unpeopled land."



The composer leads the LA Phil in this recording made in Disney Hall. The aria "Wagon Ride," which features Davóne Tines and Julia Bullock (both also Nonesuch artists), is available today.



The Los Angeles Times called the opera "glorious and compelling." After its San Francisco premiere in 2017 and a production at the Netherlands Opera, Adams revised the opera significantly. Writing about this new, dramatically more compact, version, Mark Swed wrote in the Times, "The Disney concert performance … went straight for the gut."



Adams says, "Girls of the Golden West may be my most personal of all my stage creations. Like the characters in its story, I too am a kind of California immigrant … For forty years I have hiked those same mountains … And I share the same sense of awe and appreciation that Dame Shirley so perfectly evokes in the opera's very last moment—for the fathomless splendor and 'never-enough-to-be-talked-about sky of California.'"



In the recording's liner note, Jake Wilder-Smith adds, "Adams' score [highlights] the profane humor and mawkish sentimentality of the Gold Rush songs that he incorporates throughout the opera, which rise to almost sublime heights in his high-octane and inventive settings of the songs. During the Gold Rush, these lyrics were sung to the tune of recycled melodies from Stephen Foster standbys like 'Camptown Races' or 'Oh! Susanna.' Now, set anew to music that is pure, unadulterated Adams, they release a static charge long dormant within them; the resulting sparks and flares contribute to the opera's electric energy."

"I set these raunchy and vivid song lyrics to my own music. Sung by the male chorus, they provide much of the gusto in the opera," Adams says. "There are resonances with earlier works of mine like Nixon in China and Grand Pianola Music, but by now I also detect traces of the Brecht-Weill mix of theater, popular song, and opera. This is a dream cast, and no orchestra in the world knows my music better than the Los Angeles Philharmonic."



Composer, conductor, and creative thinker John Adams occupies a unique position in the world of American music. His works stand out among contemporary classical compositions for their depth of expression, brilliance of sound, and the profoundly humanist nature of their themes.



Among Adams' works are several of the most performed contemporary classical pieces today: Harmonielehre, Shaker Loops, Chamber Symphony, Absolute Jest, Short Ride in a Fast Machine, and his Violin Concerto. His stage works, most in collaboration with director



Adams is the 2019 recipient of the Erasmus Prize "for notable contributions to European culture, society and social science"—the only American composer to be so honored in the prize's sixty-one-year history. As an advocate of his composer colleagues, Adams has conducted the premieres of more than 100 new works ranging from composers such as Philip Glass, Terry Riley, Wolfgang Rihm, Julia Wolfe, and Michael



As a conductor of his own works and wide variety of repertoire, Adams has appeared with the Berliner Philharmoniker, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, Wiener Symphoniker, the New York Philharmonic, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the orchestras of Seattle, Cleveland, and Rotterdam. In 2022, Nonesuch Records released the forty-disc John Adams Collected Works, a box set of recordings spanning more than four decades of the composer's career with the label.







Girls of the Golden West, out April 26, 2024, is John Adams' eighth music theater work to be released by Nonesuch Records. Adams' stage works are among the most performed contemporary operas of our time and include Nixon in China, The Death of Klinghoffer, El Niño, and Doctor Atomic. You can pre-order the album here. 