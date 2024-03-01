St. Vincent Announce New Album "All Born Screaming," Out April 26, 2024





St. Vincent's first self-produced record, All Born Screaming is Clark at her most unfiltered. Assuming the mantle of sole producer made for an unprecedented direct translation to tape of the sounds originating in her head, heart and hands:

"There are some places, emotionally, that you can only get to by taking the long walk into the woods alone - to find out what your heart is really saying," Clark says. "It sounds real because it is real."



All Born Screaming is an invitation to test the limits of what is possible-and to then keep going; Brought to life with the aid of a highly curated dream lineup of friends - Rachel Eckroth, Josh Freese, Dave Grohl, Mark Guiliana, Cate Le Bon, Justin Meldal-Johnsen,



Exhibit A is "Broken Man," the first advance offering from the gauntlet of emotional wreckage that is side one of All Born Screaming. The song is a sonic juggernaut that shatters preconceived expectations and introduces the album with an irrefutable power--one that arrives in tandem with a video shot in Philadelphia in mid-January by Alex Da Corte, whose visuals complete the album's distinct aesthetic. The video made its broadcast premier on MTV Live, mtvU and the Paramount Times



All Born Screaming was produced by

Hell is Near

Reckless

Broken Man

Flea

Big Time Nothing

Violent Times

The Power's Out

Sweetest Fruit

So Many Planets

All Born Screaming (featuring Cate Le Bon) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Annie Clark, the musician better known as triple-GRAMMY-winning iconoclast St. Vincent, has confirmed the release date of her seventh full-length studio album: All Born Screaming will be delivered April 26 via Virgin Music Group.St. Vincent's first self-produced record, All Born Screaming is Clark at her most unfiltered. Assuming the mantle of sole producer made for an unprecedented direct translation to tape of the sounds originating in her head, heart and hands:"There are some places, emotionally, that you can only get to by taking the long walk into the woods alone - to find out what your heart is really saying," Clark says. "It sounds real because it is real."All Born Screaming is an invitation to test the limits of what is possible-and to then keep going; Brought to life with the aid of a highly curated dream lineup of friends - Rachel Eckroth, Josh Freese, Dave Grohl, Mark Guiliana, Cate Le Bon, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Stella Mogzawa and David Ralicke - the album is an unadulterated expression of St. Vincent's singular vision.Exhibit A is "Broken Man," the first advance offering from the gauntlet of emotional wreckage that is side one of All Born Screaming. The song is a sonic juggernaut that shatters preconceived expectations and introduces the album with an irrefutable power--one that arrives in tandem with a video shot in Philadelphia in mid-January by Alex Da Corte, whose visuals complete the album's distinct aesthetic. The video made its broadcast premier on MTV Live, mtvU and the Paramount Times Square billboards.All Born Screaming was produced by St. Vincent and mixed by Cian Riordan. The album's track listing is as follows:Hell is NearRecklessBroken ManFleaBig Time NothingViolent TimesThe Power's OutSweetest FruitSo Many PlanetsAll Born Screaming (featuring Cate Le Bon)



