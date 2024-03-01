|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Grammy-Nominated Artist Mykal Kilgore To Drop New Single 'Sing'
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
243 entries in 22 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
519 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
529 entries in 28 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
237 entries in 26 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
228 entries in 22 charts
Water
Tyla
272 entries in 20 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
196 entries in 9 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
371 entries in 23 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
244 entries in 18 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
210 entries in 16 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
245 entries in 17 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
405 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
257 entries in 17 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
424 entries in 19 charts
Most read news of the week
"I Want To Return To My Roots": Grammy Nominated Producer Chris "Big Duke" Announces First Solo Release, #LOFIDUKE - Vol. 1
The Vital Role Of Independent Community Moderation On Reddit: A Deep Dive Into Music-related Communities
PS5 Pro Development Kits Land In Third-party Studios: A Prelude To Spec Leaks And Enhanced Gaming Futures