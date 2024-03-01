Aseethe Announce US Tour With Malevich This Spring!





Aseethe remains one of the most distinctive and relentless forces in heavy music operating today. Through their ability to constantly evolve and incorporate new sounds and disparate influences into their music, they stand at the vanguard of forward thinking bands like labelmates The Body and SUMAC.



Aseethe's 2019 album Throes is a work of corrosive beauty and colossal weight. The trio of guitarist/vocalist Brian Barr, drummer Eric Diercks, and bassist/vocalist Noah Koester craft tectonic slabs of doom through minimalist approaches to composition. Minutely selected textures built on simplistic, repetitive motifs become mountainous.



With each cycle of repetition, their towering riffs, bludgeoning drums, and inhuman howls become increasingly hypnotic and reveal subtle intricacies. The recursive nature of their songs coupled with their glacial pacing make masterful use of restraint to create moments of genuine surprise. On Throes, these elements coalesce into songs as detailed as they are visceral and scathing.



Aseethe tour dates:

Apr. 30 - St. Louis, MO - Sinkhole *

May 1 - Iowa City, IA - Gabes *

May 2 - St. Paul, MN - White Rock Lounge *

May 3 - Milwaukee, WI -

May 4 - Chicago, IL - The Burlington Bar *

May 5 - Ann Arbor, MI - Regal Beagle *

May 6 - Cleveland, OH - Prototype *

May 10 - Holyoke, MA - The Hoff *

May 11 - Providence, RI - AS220 *

May 12 - New York, NY - Gold

May 13 - Philadelphia, PA - TBA *

May 14 - Washington, DC - Pie Shop ^

May 15 - Richmond, VA - Cobra Cabana *

May 16 - Raleigh, NC - Pour House *

May 17 - Columbia, SC - New Brooklyn Tavern *

May 18 - Atlanta, GA - TBA *

* w/ Malevich

^ w/ Malevich and Eye Flys. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Iowa-based heavy music trio Aseethe have announced a tour throughout the US this Spring alongside Malevich. The tour comes ahead of the band's new album coming late Spring/early Summer 2024, produced by Sanford Parker at Electrical Audio in Chicago, with more details to be announced soon.Aseethe remains one of the most distinctive and relentless forces in heavy music operating today. Through their ability to constantly evolve and incorporate new sounds and disparate influences into their music, they stand at the vanguard of forward thinking bands like labelmates The Body and SUMAC.Aseethe's 2019 album Throes is a work of corrosive beauty and colossal weight. The trio of guitarist/vocalist Brian Barr, drummer Eric Diercks, and bassist/vocalist Noah Koester craft tectonic slabs of doom through minimalist approaches to composition. Minutely selected textures built on simplistic, repetitive motifs become mountainous.With each cycle of repetition, their towering riffs, bludgeoning drums, and inhuman howls become increasingly hypnotic and reveal subtle intricacies. The recursive nature of their songs coupled with their glacial pacing make masterful use of restraint to create moments of genuine surprise. On Throes, these elements coalesce into songs as detailed as they are visceral and scathing.Aseethe tour dates:Apr. 30 - St. Louis, MO - Sinkhole *May 1 - Iowa City, IA - Gabes *May 2 - St. Paul, MN - White Rock Lounge *May 3 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade *May 4 - Chicago, IL - The Burlington Bar *May 5 - Ann Arbor, MI - Regal Beagle *May 6 - Cleveland, OH - Prototype *May 10 - Holyoke, MA - The Hoff *May 11 - Providence, RI - AS220 *May 12 - New York, NY - Gold Sounds May 13 - Philadelphia, PA - TBA *May 14 - Washington, DC - Pie Shop ^May 15 - Richmond, VA - Cobra Cabana *May 16 - Raleigh, NC - Pour House *May 17 - Columbia, SC - New Brooklyn Tavern *May 18 - Atlanta, GA - TBA ** w/ Malevich^ w/ Malevich and Eye Flys.



