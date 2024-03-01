Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 01/03/2024

Joan Osborne Kicks Off US Tour In March 2024

Hot Songs Around The World

Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
243 entries in 22 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
519 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
529 entries in 28 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
237 entries in 26 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
228 entries in 22 charts
Water
Tyla
272 entries in 20 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
196 entries in 9 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
371 entries in 23 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
244 entries in 18 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
210 entries in 16 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
245 entries in 17 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
405 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
257 entries in 17 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
424 entries in 19 charts
Joan Osborne Kicks Off US Tour In March 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Celebrated artist Joan Osborne is gearing up for a round of Spring and Summer tour dates, kicking off March 1st and running through July 28th. A full list of tour dates is below and on her website. Osborne is heading out on the road to support her latest release, the honest, captivating album Nobody Owns You. The album is a collection of revealing songs as Osborne ponders life's triumphs and challenges.

The twelve contemplative tracks offer hope and solace, while exploring Osborne's own unique journey from small-town Kentucky to around the world. Produced by Ben Rice (Valerie June, Norah Jones), this reflective record emulates that rich Americana sound, providing a sense of comfort and peace to the listener.

Throughout her 25-year, multi-Grammy nominated career, Joan Osborne has never been an artist confined to one space. She has utilized her incredible voice through her own songs while also becoming one of her generation's finest interpreters. Osborne has shared the stage with artists ranging from Stevie Wonder and Mavis Staples to Bob Dylan and Lucinda Williams, and she continues to seamlessly blend into any genre. On Nobody Owns You, her eleventh studio album, Osborne shares her deepest thoughts on life as we know it, hoping others may find solace alongside her.

JOAN OSBORNE 2024 TOUR DATES:
March 1 - South Orange, NJ - SOPAC
March 2 ­- Hummelstown, PA - The Englewood
March 3 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Cafe
March 7 - Rochester, NY - The Hochstein School
March 9 - Port Washington, NY - Landmark on Main Street
March 10 - Boston, MA - City Winery Boston
April 7 - Mill Valley, CA - Sweetwater Music Hall
April 9 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up ­
April 10 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House Concert Hall
April 12 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon - Agoura Hills
April 13 - Montclair, CA - The Canyon - Montclair
April 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum
May 3 - West Long Branch, NJ - Pollak Theatre
May 4 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall
May 5 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
July 20 ­- Fall River, MA - Narrows Center for the Arts
July 21 - Amagansett, NY - The Stephen Talkhouse
July 23 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door
July 24 - Eugene, OR - Hult Center for the Performing Arts
July 26 - Livermore, CA - Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center
July 28 - Viroqua, WA - Historic Temple Theatre of Viroqua.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0085580 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0071673393249512 secs