News
Pop / Rock 01/03/2024

Senses Releases New Single Ahead Of Tour With Charlotte Sands

Senses Releases New Single Ahead Of Tour With Charlotte Sands
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LA-based pop rock duo senses are back stronger than ever with their latest single, "Better Than This."
Written with frequent collaborator Keith Varon (The Aces, jxdn, Nightly), "Better Than This" is an anthem of resilience amidst mental health struggles. While upbeat, the song resonates with listeners battling anxiety, depression, and the everyday challenges in life. Through the lyrics, senses successfully confronts the complexities of getting through life with unwavering honesty and unwinds a narrative of perseverance.

The first single of 2024 comes after the band's recent debut EP, take me out of here, released last year. The take me out of here EP put senses at the height of their creative powers and solidified the group as one of the most promising to come out of this generation of radio-friendly pop-rock outfits..

Each song is a rollercoaster of emotions, offering listeners an immersive journey through the band's musical universe. From the anthemic TikTok-viral chorus in "sleepwalking" to the intimate, introspective moments in "can't find the words", the band has something for everyone.

senses are no stranger to the road - last year they collected a troupe of dedicated fans across 3 tours where they supported Carlie Hanson, Leah Kate, and Boys Like Girls. Beginning March 7th, the band will embark on a 24 city tour where they will serve as direct support for Charlotte Sands.






