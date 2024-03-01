Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Tour Dates 01/03/2024

Sigur Ros Announce New Orchestral Tour Dates With 8 New Cities

Sigur Ros Announce New Orchestral Tour Dates With 8 New Cities
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sigur Rós announce eight new US tour dates for the fall. This tour arrives off the back of their acclaimed 2023 album, ÁTTA, as well as last year's very limited summer tour across Europe and North America, performed with a 41-piece orchestra in both.

This upcoming tour will be the first time these cities will experience the full orchestral performance. For the new dates, Sigur Rós will once again enlist the Wordless Music Orchestra, the exception being Detroit, where they will be joined by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Robert Ames will also return as the conductor for this series. Tickets will be available Friday, March 8th at 10AM local time.

Since 2022, Sigur Rós have established orchestral accompaniment as their standard method of touring. Reuniting with keyboardist Kjartan Sveinsson, the members played alongside full orchestras in grand concert halls across Europe and North America.

The band enlisted the Wordless Music Orchestra for their Stateside dates, where they performed new material as well as favorites from their extensive catalog. Described as "an articulation of beauty almost beyond comprehension" (Dallas Observer), the performances are simultaneously as expressive and indescribable as Hopelandic, all a testament to the timeless pull of Sigur Rós.

The new tour comes in the wake of a fruitful era for the band's fans. At the start of the new decade, the band dove deep into their archives for long-anticipated works. They first released Odin's Raven Magic (2020), an orchestral album originally made nearly two decades prior, and later reissued ( ) for its 20th anniversary in 2022. Their first collection of new material in nearly a decade, ÁTTA (2023) leans heavily towards the orchestral, featuring contributions from the London Contemporary Orchestra.

With close to ten million albums sold, Sigur Rós stands as one of the most ambitious and acclaimed bands of recent times, whose new artistic endeavors only points towards an expansive, exciting future. Tickets will be available Friday, March 8th 10AM local.

Sigur Rós Tour Dates
9/19 Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre
9/21 Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre
9/23 Philadelphia, PA - The Met
9/25 Washington DC - Anthem
9/28 Durham, NC - DPAC
9/30 Miami, FL - Adrienne Arsht Center
10/2 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
10/4 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall






