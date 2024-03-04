Chris St John's New Release "With You" Gains Momentum



The final production began shipping to radio in January and soon after began adding stations. Among this week's new adds: WHUS (CT), WHPC (NY), WKNY (NY), New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Working with veteran radio promoter Bill Wence (Nashville) Grammy Nominated Singer/Songwriter Chris St John's new EP " With You " continues to attract new airplay.Produced and mixed by Michael Spriggs the release was engineered by Dave Hagan and cut at Darkhorse Studios in Franklin TN for HALO Records.Some of Music City's most renowned session musicians including James Mitchell, Alison Prestwood, Molly Cherryholmes, Dane Bryant, Steve Hinson, Wayne Killius and Steve Brewster joined Chris in the studio.The final production began shipping to radio in January and soon after began adding stations. Among this week's new adds: WHUS (CT), WHPC (NY), WKNY (NY), Radio Crystal Blue (PA), Country Bear Radio (SC), WOJB (WI), WHUM (IN), KOPN (MO), KKFI (MO), KDHX (MO), WBGU (OH), WRUW (OH), KGLP (NM), KOTO (CO), KZSU (CA), KBBI (AK), KBOG (OR), Ocean Beach Radio (OR), CGR FM (WA). Learn more about Chris St. John



