Sting + Christian McBride Perform At Ralph Pucci (New York) To Benefit Jazz House Kids





In front of an intimate audience of 200 guests,



Sting's support of the JAZZ HOUSE underscores his long-standing commitment to music education while many of the evening attendees made additional gifts to further the organization's mission, preserving and advancing the cultural institution called jazz. Funds raised from this one-night-only event enable the JAZZ HOUSE to conduct life-changing programs that level the playing field, help close the achievement gap and boost graduation rates through its robust year-round classes and programs, private lessons, music education in schools, and getting instruments into the hands of young artists.

"I'd like to offer my appreciation for the important work you are doing, a gift to our community and also the entire world, the gift of music,"



Each year, Ralph Pucci transforms the 30,000 square-foot New York art and design gallery into a jazz club, and eight-time GRAMMY-winner and JAZZ HOUSE Artistic



The event raised close to $800,000 on the night, helping Ralph Pucci to raise almost $2 million to date since the events began for JAZZ HOUSE KiDS, the nationally acclaimed nonprofit that uses the power and legacy of jazz to give young people an artistic edge, providing access to world-class education and performances.

McBride and

"I'm so glad

Ralph Pucci says, "I have loved jazz since I was a child and I always wanted our clients to experience art in all its forms at our galleries, and music is an important part of that vision.

In addition to RALPH PUCCI as event host, major event sponsors included



Composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author, and activist

One of the world's most distinctive solo artists,

Throughout his illustrious career,

For further information, please visit www.sting.com.



Christian McBride is an eight-time GRAMMY-winning bassist, composer, and bandleader. He is the Artistic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) World-renowned singer-songwriter, musician, actor, and activist Sting joined host virtuosic bassist Christian McBride for the sold-out RALPH PUCCI 8th Annual Jazz Set, The Lowdown: Conversations with Christian® on February 28 2024, to benefit nonprofit JAZZ HOUSE KiDS, a nationally recognized jazz education and performance organization dedicated to using the power of jazz to create avenues of access, learning, career development and community building.In front of an intimate audience of 200 guests, Sting and McBride, good friends and frequent collaborators, performed some of the 17-time Grammy Award winner's most celebrated songs from his illustrious career as a solo artist and frontman for The Police, including "Roxanne," "Moon Over Bourbon Street," "Walking On the Moon," "Message in a Bottle" and "Every Breath You Take." The JAZZ HOUSE Soulful Voices Choir, made up of talented students from the organization's Montclair and New York City programs, opened the show with moving renditions of "Fields of Gold" and "Every Little Thing She Does is Magic." McBride and Sting invited the choir and instrumental students back on stage to perform with them for the finale, "Fragile."Sting's support of the JAZZ HOUSE underscores his long-standing commitment to music education while many of the evening attendees made additional gifts to further the organization's mission, preserving and advancing the cultural institution called jazz. Funds raised from this one-night-only event enable the JAZZ HOUSE to conduct life-changing programs that level the playing field, help close the achievement gap and boost graduation rates through its robust year-round classes and programs, private lessons, music education in schools, and getting instruments into the hands of young artists."I'd like to offer my appreciation for the important work you are doing, a gift to our community and also the entire world, the gift of music," Sting said of JAZZ HOUSE KiDS at the event. "They say that music education is usually the first thing that is cut when there are cuts. It's not some frivolous extra, it's so important for kids to play music."Each year, Ralph Pucci transforms the 30,000 square-foot New York art and design gallery into a jazz club, and eight-time GRAMMY-winner and JAZZ HOUSE Artistic Director Christian McBride invites a special guest to perform and converse with him for a truly unique and intimate musical evening. Sting is the latest icon to have performed at the annual event, now in its 8th year, with past artists including Norah Jones, Wynton Marsalis, Diana Krall, Laurie Anderson, Gregory Porter, John Pizzarelli and Esperanza Spalding.The event raised close to $800,000 on the night, helping Ralph Pucci to raise almost $2 million to date since the events began for JAZZ HOUSE KiDS, the nationally acclaimed nonprofit that uses the power and legacy of jazz to give young people an artistic edge, providing access to world-class education and performances.McBride and Sting share a deep mutual respect for each other's musicianship and have enjoyed working together frequently over the years, including on Sting's albums All This Time and Sacred Love, McBride's album Conversations with Christian, and for a number of live performances."I'm so glad Sting was able to join us for this year's annual RALPH PUCCI Jazz Set to benefit JAZZ HOUSE KiDS," says McBride. "He is a dear friend of mine and someone full of knowledge and wisdom. I am sure I speak for Sting when I say how music has defined and transformed our lives, beyond our wildest dreams. I personally know the power it has in the lives of young people, especially those who might not otherwise have access to such enriching experiences that many take for granted."Ralph Pucci says, "I have loved jazz since I was a child and I always wanted our clients to experience art in all its forms at our galleries, and music is an important part of that vision. Sting is a musical legend and we were excited to welcome him to the gallery. I believe JAZZ HOUSE KiDS is a brilliant and important organization and I'm pleased to help raise funds to nurture jazz for the next generation."In addition to RALPH PUCCI as event host, major event sponsors included Trinity Church Wall Street, Jazz Cruises, JPMorgan Chase and Rita and Terry Woodard; and J.T. Magen & Company, Inc. Piano was provided by Steinway & Sons, Inc.Composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author, and activist Sting was born in Newcastle, England before moving to London in 1977 to form The Police with Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers. The band released five studio albums, earned six GRAMMY Awards® and two Brits, and was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.One of the world's most distinctive solo artists, Sting has received an additional 11 GRAMMY Awards®, two Brits, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, four Oscar nominations, a TONY nomination, Billboard Magazine's Century Award, and MusiCares 2004 Person of the Year. In 2003, he was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by Queen Elizabeth II for his myriad of contributions to music. Also a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, he has received the Kennedy Center Honors, The American Music Award of Merit and The Polar Music Prize. Sting has received Honorary Doctorates of Music by the University of Northumbria (1992), Berklee College of Music (1994), University of Newcastle upon Tyne (2006) and Brown University at its 250th Commencement ceremony (2018).Throughout his illustrious career, Sting has sold 100 million albums from his combined work with The Police and as a solo artist.For further information, please visit www.sting.com.Christian McBride is an eight-time GRAMMY-winning bassist, composer, and bandleader. He is the Artistic Director of the historic Newport Jazz Festival, the New Jersey Performing Art Center's TD James Moody Festival, and the National Jazz Museum in Harlem. McBride is also a respected educator and advocate for youth, and serves as Artistic Director of JAZZ HOUSE KiDS and the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Summer Sessions. In addition to artistic directing and consistent touring with his ensembles, he hosts NPR's "Jazz Night in America" and "The Lowdown: Conversations With Christian" on SiriusXM. Whether behind the bass or away from it, Christian McBride is always part of the music. From jazz to R&B, and pop/rock and hip-hop/neo-soul to classical, he is a luminary with one hand ever reaching for new heights, and the other extended in fellowship—and perhaps the hint of a challenge—inviting us to join him.



