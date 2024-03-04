The 43rd Edition Of Clouzine, Published By The Ses Team, Is Set To Be Released In March 2024





To listen to the Eclectic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The upcoming edition will feature some of the winners of the Clouzine International Music Awards as well as the full list of awardees.Clouzine International Music Awardee David Pena, from the USA made it to the front page. The issue will also include interviews with David Pena,Jakub Polaczyk, Maeve De Voe and Michelle Qureshi.The magazine will also showcase a large number of new releases, including works by Karen Salicath Jamali, Lissa Coffey, David Vito Gregoli, Helen O'Shea, Charmian Devi, Joe Kidd - Sheila Burke, White Goose, Linda Marks, Fonz Tramontano, Hearts in Beta, Calida J, Stanley Grill, ROB the Singer, Janice Lacy, Richard Zelada, Miist, Patty Shukla and more.CLOUZINE Magazine, run by publisher and promoter Nihal Ses aka OpBe and mentored by Dr. Murat Ses (Father of Anadolu Pop), is a publication that has received numerous awards and multiple Billboard chartings. The magazine is published by a team that has also charted on Billboard.CLOUZINE Magazine provides a platform for talented new and lesser-known artists. It features interviews, reviews, and reports on their work, and promotes new releases through social media, newsletters, and sister publications such as On Our Radar, Clouzine Blog, Shoutout Corner, and What's New.The magazine also has a Radio Show, which has already aired 17 episodes and has been in the top 5 in global charts. The next episode will be aired in March 2024. This show also showcases talents from all over the world, from countries like the USA, UK, France, Greece, Turkey, Philippines, Germany, Ireland, Indonesia, and India.Interested artists can browse all previous issues of CLOUZINE Magazine online at clouzinemagazine.com. They can also email [email protected] for more information. Follow CLOUZINE on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/.To listen to the Eclectic Radio Show, visit clouzine.net/clouzineradio.html. CLOUZINE Magazine is dedicated to promoting and supporting talented artists and providing a platform for them to showcase their work to a global audience. Don't miss out on this exciting issue and be sure to check out the previous issues online.



