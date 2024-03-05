Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Classical 05/03/2024

The Dallas Opera's 2024/2025 Season Features Four Classic Titles With Two New-To-Dallas Premieres

The Dallas Opera's 2024/2025 Season Features Four Classic Titles With Two New-To-Dallas Premieres
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ian Derrer, The Dallas Opera's Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO, and Emmanuel Villaume, The Mrs. Eugene McDermott Music Director, announce programming for The Dallas Opera's 2024/2025 Season.

The 67th season of The Dallas Opera (TDO) features four productions, bookended by Verdi's dramatic La traviata and Puccini's enduring romance, La bohème. In between are two Dallas Opera premieres: Debussy's tragic Pelleas and Melisande and Gluck's setting of the classic myth of Orpheus and Eurydice.

Annual events in 2024/2025 include the Robert E. and Jean Ann Titus Family Recital, featuring acclaimed baritone Christian Gerhaher; the free season-opening People's Choice Concert; two family operas: The Three Little Pigs and Pépito; the biennial Lone Star Vocal Competition; and the Hart Institute for Women Conductors Showcase Concert.

"The 2024/2025 season offers something for everyone," said Ian Derrer, The Dallas Opera's Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO. "In two enduring Italian classics by Verdi and Puccini and two Dallas premieres of landmark operas written centuries apart, we welcome a starry array of artists to Dallas for the first time. Ludovic Morlot and Iván López Reynoso make their podium debuts leading The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus with phenomenal casts of international acclaim."

He continued, "Audiences of all ages will find something to enjoy, from The Three Little Pigs to our free concerts for the community, to the OperaTruck—all which spotlight our emerging local talent. Whether you're an opera fan or have never attended before, we hope you'll join us."

The Dallas Opera has an extraordinary legacy of world-class productions and thrilling premieres featuring the greatest operatic artists of our time. Inaugurated in 1957 with a concert featuring the incomparable Maria Callas, TDO is known for the notable U.S. debuts of a host of legendary artists including Dame Joan Sutherland, Jon Vickers, Franco Zeffirelli, and others. The company has long been an industry leader and innovator through groundbreaking initiatives including the Hart Institute for Women Conductors, free and low-cost digital streaming, art song recitals, the national vocal competition, and outstanding family and education programs. As one of the largest performing arts employers in North Texas, TDO is proudly committed to diversity, both onstage and off, and is a major contributor to the economic vitality and international cultural reputation of this region.
For details, visit dallasopera.org






