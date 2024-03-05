The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Airing April 1, 2024 On FOX





Cher will receive the 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award, honoring her unparalleled contributions to music and pop culture for over seven decades. Cher is one of the best-selling music artists in history, selling over 100 million records during the course of her extraordinary career. She is the only artist to date who has had a number-one single on a Billboard chart for seven consecutive decades. Among her many accomplishments, Cher is a celebrated Oscar, Emmy, GRAMMY® Award-winning, Kennedy Center Honoree. In 2023, Cher celebrated the 25th Anniversary of her classic album, Believe, as well as her first-ever Christmas album, Christmas, which hit number one on the Billboard charts.



The 12th annual iHeartRadio



Artists receiving multiple nominations include, 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Blink-182, Carin León,



In addition to paying tribute to music and artists, the 2024 iHeartRadio



Additional categories include Label of the Year and individual winners for Album of the Year in music's biggest genres, including Pop, Country, Alternative, Rock, Dance, Hip-Hop, R&B, Latin and Regional Mexican formats. Proud partners of this year's event include Otezla with more to be announced.

Executive producers for the iHeartRadio New York, NY (Top40 Charts) HeartMedia and FOX Entertainment today announced the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature performances by Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tate McRae and more plus a special musical tribute to the 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award Recipient Cher. The event will air LIVE from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Monday, April 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. The event also will be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.Cher will receive the 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award, honoring her unparalleled contributions to music and pop culture for over seven decades. Cher is one of the best-selling music artists in history, selling over 100 million records during the course of her extraordinary career. She is the only artist to date who has had a number-one single on a Billboard chart for seven consecutive decades. Among her many accomplishments, Cher is a celebrated Oscar, Emmy, GRAMMY® Award-winning, Kennedy Center Honoree. In 2023, Cher celebrated the 25th Anniversary of her classic album, Believe, as well as her first-ever Christmas album, Christmas, which hit number one on the Billboard charts.The 12th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2023, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2024. The show will feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, surprise guests and collaborations and will showcase the stories of the winning artists' road to #1.Artists receiving multiple nominations include, 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Blink-182, Carin León, David Kushner, Doechii, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Fall Out Boy, Foo Fighters, Grupo Frontera, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Jung Kook, Karol G, Lil Durk, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Metro Boomin, Miley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen, Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Paramore, Peso Pluma, Rema, Selena Gomez, Shakira, SZA, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Tyla, Usher and Yng Lvcas. For a full list of categories, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.In addition to paying tribute to music and artists, the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards will again celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year's Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army presented by Otezla® (apremilast), Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite On Screen, Favorite Tour Style and Favorite Debut Album. Social voting will close on March 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT for all categories. Fans can vote by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.Additional categories include Label of the Year and individual winners for Album of the Year in music's biggest genres, including Pop, Country, Alternative, Rock, Dance, Hip-Hop, R&B, Latin and Regional Mexican formats. Proud partners of this year's event include Otezla with more to be announced.Executive producers for the iHeartRadio Music Awards are Joel Gallen, for Tenth Planet; and John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters, for iHeartMedia. For breaking news and exclusive iHeartRadio Music Awards content, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards or follow the social buzz on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



