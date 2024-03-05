Electron Releases New Single 'The Captain'



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPZv-vB-hOYBsTLMpDPkHYA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) EDM artist & music producer Electron released his latest EDM single 'The Captain.' It is featured on all major music streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, YouTube & iHeart radio. This song spans 3 minutes and 33 seconds of compelling musical craftsmanship. The Captain " is a very powerful track that combines emotional depth with infectious energy in the chorus.Electron's established repertoire is known for weaving together diverse musical styles ranging from Future Bass and House to Latin Dance and Chill LoFi. Marked by a synthesis of smooth jazz, classical training, and EDM flair, Electron's work has consistently found resonance amongst fans of the genre, drawing comparisons to artists like Seven Lions, Dua Lipa, and Marshmello.Electron, a New England native, boasts a background enriching the contemporary EDM scene. A graduate of the prestigious New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, his journey has been one of varied musical exploration and collaboration, including work with MTV and Sony music EDM/Trance vocalist Alina Renae from Chicago, and BDRM records vocal artist MRS from Los Angeles. His global influence is reflected in his following, with active engagement across social media platforms and streaming services.The inspiration behind " The Captain " adds a layer of personal significance to its release. The song serves as a tribute to Electron's late friend and guitarist, who passed away unexpectedly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Known affectionately as " The Captain " by his family, the guitarist's strong-willed spirit and leadership qualities deeply influenced Electron, providing a wellspring of creative inspiration for the song. The artist reveals that the track "basically wrote itself," pointing to a profound emotional connection that is likely to be palpable in its delivery. The outcome is a truly great song which will have a positive impact on listeners for a long time to come.As the EDM artist continues to shape his musical legacy, this latest single stands as a testament to the power of music to convey deeply personal stories while connecting with a universal audience. Further information and updates on the release can be sought through Electron's official social media channels and streaming profiles.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itselectronTwitter: https://twitter.com/itselectronInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/itselectronSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/634s2xCVL7a9IG7qZJCRTJYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPZv-vB-hOYBsTLMpDPkHYA



