Schoolboy Q Releases 6th Studio Album Blue Lips





Q says, BLUE LIPS is about speechlessness — it was made in a period of self-reflection that at first yielded more questions than answers. There are also the connotations of the colour itself: the sadness it can imply, but also the openness of blue skies. But more than anything, the album, Q's most focused and sonically adventurous to date, is about perseverance in the face of adversity.



Standing strong at eighteen tracks long, BLUE LIPS is an instant classic with venerable hard hitting anthems like "Pop" (featuring rapper Rico Nasty), "Yeern 101" and "Pig Feet" while also punctuated with more introspective and languid tracks like "Foux," "Lost Times" or "Cooties."

The full tracklist can be found below.



Blue Lips Track List:

Funny Guy

Pop ft. Rico Nasty

tHank god 4 me

Nunu

Yeern 101

Love Birds ft. Devin Malik and Lance Skiiiwalker

Movie ft. AZ CHike

Cooties

oHio ft. Freddie Gibbs

Foux ft. Ab-Soul

First

Blueslides

Back n Love ft. Devin Malik

Lost Times ft. Jozzy

Germany 86'

Time Killer

Pig Feet ft. CHildisH Major

Smile



To celebrate the release of the new album,



After surprising fans with the album's imminent arrival last month, Q began teasing songs and visual diaries to reinforce the album's title and meaning — as defined by Q for this project (see above). The different offerings appeared on www.groovyQ.com; a website that announced the project and previewed merch items, tracklist and album trailer. The early offerings also included the first official single off the project, "Yeern 101" wHich came with a blockbuster music video directed by



You'd be forgiven for assuming New York, NY (Top40 Charts) TDE's Grammy nominated rapper ScHoolboy Q has released his sixth studio album, BLUE LIPS - out now on TDE/Interscope Records/Universal Music via https://schoolboyq.lnk.to/BLUELIPS. BLUE LIPS comes five years after CrasH Talk and on the heels of the tenth anniversary of Q's iconic and critically acclaimed album, Oxymoron.Q says, BLUE LIPS is about speechlessness — it was made in a period of self-reflection that at first yielded more questions than answers. There are also the connotations of the colour itself: the sadness it can imply, but also the openness of blue skies. But more than anything, the album, Q's most focused and sonically adventurous to date, is about perseverance in the face of adversity.Standing strong at eighteen tracks long, BLUE LIPS is an instant classic with venerable hard hitting anthems like "Pop" (featuring rapper Rico Nasty), "Yeern 101" and "Pig Feet" while also punctuated with more introspective and languid tracks like "Foux," "Lost Times" or "Cooties."The full tracklist can be found below.Blue Lips Track List:Funny GuyPop ft. Rico NastytHank god 4 meNunuYeern 101Love Birds ft. Devin Malik and Lance SkiiiwalkerMovie ft. AZ CHikeCootiesoHio ft. Freddie GibbsFoux ft. Ab-SoulFirstBlueslidesBack n Love ft. Devin MalikLost Times ft. JozzyGermany 86'Time KillerPig Feet ft. CHildisH MajorSmileTo celebrate the release of the new album, ScHoolboy Q appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'' last night to perform "oHio".After surprising fans with the album's imminent arrival last month, Q began teasing songs and visual diaries to reinforce the album's title and meaning — as defined by Q for this project (see above). The different offerings appeared on www.groovyQ.com; a website that announced the project and previewed merch items, tracklist and album trailer. The early offerings also included the first official single off the project, "Yeern 101" wHich came with a blockbuster music video directed by James Edwards and Q,.You'd be forgiven for assuming ScHoolboy Q was ready to kick back. His fifth studio album, 2019's CrasH Talk — the third consecutive LP of his to debut in the top three on the Billboard 200 — capped a decade of dominance for the South Central-bred rapper, one that saw him rack up Gold and Platinum plaques, five Grammy nominations, and a reputation as one of the most inventive and influential stylists in Hip-Hop. But something was just a little bit off. "I didn't feel like my normal self anymore," he says. BLUE LIPS, Q's rabidly anticipated sixth album, not only gets to the bottom of that uncomfortable feeling but probes beyond it, and allows him to redefine success on your own terms. Around his 20th birthday, Q got involved with Top Dawg Entertainment. Together with compatriots Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, and Kendrick Lamar, Q vaulted from virtual anonymity to the top of the food chain. After his 2011 debut, Setbacks, a star was born and for nearly a decade, the momentum would never waver. But after CrasH Talk — after 2012's Habits & Contradictions, 2014's Oxymoron, and 2016's Blank Face LP; Q found himself confronting a void. As a result, this new album features Q's most precise, economical writing to date and injects new emotions and tones seemingly at will. It's the kind of record that could only be made by someone who has mastered his skillset — and knows exactly what he wants to say. And what ScHoolboy Q wants to say is that it's time to keep our eyes on the horizon. "Whatever happened in the past isn't today," he says. "I can't really fix it. But I can fix today and tomorrow."



