Jordan Rakei Shares New Single "Learning"





"Learning" is a profound commentary on personal growth and wisdom gained through life's challenges. It's a beautiful reflection on Jordan's place in the world, and his responsibilities as a father, husband, human being as Jordan explains: "Bringing my son into the world, I'm conscious that there's a lot I need to teach him, but also, how much I still have to learn, and how we're constantly in this state of learning." The track is a masterclass in unhurried, erudite composing and emphasizes the importance of setting an example for future generations.



Last month saw the announcement of Jordan's fifth studio album with lead single "FREEDOM", which launched as BBC



Recorded at RAK Studios, self-produced and mixed by Ben Baptie, fans and critics will note how on The Loop, Rakei has stepped away from the DIY sound he was once known for (and still loves). He grew up listening to artists such as Stevie Wonder, Bill Withers, Curtis Mayfield and D'Angelo and having returned to immersing himself with their music recently, he knew he didn't want this new album to sound like it was made in a bedroom. Inspired by a

"I wanted to get back to why I fell in love with music in the first place." Jordan explains. "I found myself listening to my favourite artists again and I wanted to make an ambitious record that was centered around my vocal. I had a no-judgement approach when it came to production and songwriting choices.



The album title refers to that cycle of being a child, and then having children, and the relationship with the inner child. We move forward in life on a loop that never ends and I wanted to explore that vulnerability in my lyrics."



GRAMMY-award nominated Jordan Rakei is a renowned multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, producer, and songwriter who, over soon-to-be-five studio albums, has been on a wide-ranging journey that explores the outer reaches of his inner psyche, traversing themes of emotional evolution, personal growth and family with unwavering sincerity. Always positioning himself in and amongst the bigger questions in life, he has navigated his musical journey with passion and precision, unveiling something new about himself through his songwriting at every turn. The Loop is by far Rakei's most cohesive and evolutionary work to date following an impressive career of previous releases, each of which have demonstrated his natural curiosity and capabilities in exploring new sounds.



After making waves in the soul, jazz and electronic scene on his arrival in London from Australia in 2015, he self-released his debut 'Cloak' a year later before signing to influential indie label



Jordan's prolific career has seen him rub shoulders with an array of musical mavericks. From underground up and comers to true legends in their field - his roll call of collaborations, co-writes, production credits or simply just devoted fans, is one of awe. He has collaborated as both a writer/producer and vocalist with the likes of Loyle Carner, Tom Misch, Disclosure, Bonobo, FKJ and many more. He is, and continues to be, an artist's artist in the truest sense.



The Loop Live Tour 2024:

03 Sep Porto, M.Ou.Co

04 Sep Madrid, Lula

05 Sep Barcelona, Razzmatazz 2

07 Sep Milan, Magazzini Generali

08 Sep Munich, Muffathalle

10 Sep Vienna, Arena

11 Sep Berlin, Huxleys

12 Sep Hamburg, Ballsaal

14 Sep Stockholm, Kägelbanan

15 Sep Oslo, Rockefeller

16 Sep Copenhagen, Vega

18 Sep Amsterdam, Paradiso

19 Sep Amsterdam, Paradiso (SOLD OUT)

20 Sep Amsterdam, Paradiso (SOLD OUT)

22 Sep Brussels, AB

23 Sep Cologne, Stadthalle

24 Sep Paris, Élysée Monmartre

26 Sep Manchester, Albert Hall

27 Sep Bristol, Beacon

01 Oct London, Royal Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)

04 Oct London, Royal Albert Hall New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jordan Rakei has today shared his new single "Learning", the latest taste from his forthcoming studio album The Loop, due for release on May 10 via Decca (and Verve Forecast/Universal Music Canada in the US and Canada). Last month he announced news of the record alongside details of his biggest UK & EU tour to date - a multi-city run that culminates in two headline shows at London's Royal Albert Hall. Tickets are selling fast, with the first RAH date and both Paradiso shows in Amsterdam already sold out."Learning" is a profound commentary on personal growth and wisdom gained through life's challenges. It's a beautiful reflection on Jordan's place in the world, and his responsibilities as a father, husband, human being as Jordan explains: "Bringing my son into the world, I'm conscious that there's a lot I need to teach him, but also, how much I still have to learn, and how we're constantly in this state of learning." The track is a masterclass in unhurried, erudite composing and emphasizes the importance of setting an example for future generations.Last month saw the announcement of Jordan's fifth studio album with lead single "FREEDOM", which launched as BBC Radio 1's Hottest Record and was added to the A-List at 6Music. The propulsive energy in the song's rhythm reminds us that we have the power to enact change in our own lives, which is perfectly captured in the Cal McIntyre directed video which you can watch back HERE. Hope is a running theme across The Loop and marks a new chapter in Jordan's career that coincides with a number of profound changes in his personal life. It's an extraordinary record, not least for its sheer, breathtaking ambition whistle retaining the experimental, off-kilter vibe he's synonymous with. Along with his typically bold production style are spectacular orchestral arrangements and haunting choirs, hypnotic beats and an Odyssean-style narrative that charts a course through times of darkness and positivity.Recorded at RAK Studios, self-produced and mixed by Ben Baptie, fans and critics will note how on The Loop, Rakei has stepped away from the DIY sound he was once known for (and still loves). He grew up listening to artists such as Stevie Wonder, Bill Withers, Curtis Mayfield and D'Angelo and having returned to immersing himself with their music recently, he knew he didn't want this new album to sound like it was made in a bedroom. Inspired by a Bill Withers documentary, in which his hero ignored the contempt of his peers for daring to reach higher, Rakei set about assembling a crack team of musicians to fulfill his own crystal clear ambitions for this album."I wanted to get back to why I fell in love with music in the first place." Jordan explains. "I found myself listening to my favourite artists again and I wanted to make an ambitious record that was centered around my vocal. I had a no-judgement approach when it came to production and songwriting choices.The album title refers to that cycle of being a child, and then having children, and the relationship with the inner child. We move forward in life on a loop that never ends and I wanted to explore that vulnerability in my lyrics."GRAMMY-award nominated Jordan Rakei is a renowned multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, producer, and songwriter who, over soon-to-be-five studio albums, has been on a wide-ranging journey that explores the outer reaches of his inner psyche, traversing themes of emotional evolution, personal growth and family with unwavering sincerity. Always positioning himself in and amongst the bigger questions in life, he has navigated his musical journey with passion and precision, unveiling something new about himself through his songwriting at every turn. The Loop is by far Rakei's most cohesive and evolutionary work to date following an impressive career of previous releases, each of which have demonstrated his natural curiosity and capabilities in exploring new sounds.After making waves in the soul, jazz and electronic scene on his arrival in London from Australia in 2015, he self-released his debut 'Cloak' a year later before signing to influential indie label Ninja Tune ahead of his second album 'Wallflower' (2017). Third and fourth albums 'Origin' (2019) and 'What We Call Life' (2021) completed his deal with Ninja Tune. He has recorded live sessions for COLORS, NPR's Tiny Desk and BBC 6 Music (at the iconic Maida Vale Studios), sold out Brixton Academy, amassed over one billion streams across his catalogue, and, crucially, continued to showcase his versatility as an artist capable of blending subtle electronic elements with his signature, soulful sound.Jordan's prolific career has seen him rub shoulders with an array of musical mavericks. From underground up and comers to true legends in their field - his roll call of collaborations, co-writes, production credits or simply just devoted fans, is one of awe. He has collaborated as both a writer/producer and vocalist with the likes of Loyle Carner, Tom Misch, Disclosure, Bonobo, FKJ and many more. He is, and continues to be, an artist's artist in the truest sense.The Loop Live Tour 2024:03 Sep Porto, M.Ou.Co04 Sep Madrid, Lula05 Sep Barcelona, Razzmatazz 207 Sep Milan, Magazzini Generali08 Sep Munich, Muffathalle10 Sep Vienna, Arena11 Sep Berlin, Huxleys12 Sep Hamburg, Ballsaal14 Sep Stockholm, Kägelbanan15 Sep Oslo, Rockefeller16 Sep Copenhagen, Vega18 Sep Amsterdam, Paradiso19 Sep Amsterdam, Paradiso (SOLD OUT)20 Sep Amsterdam, Paradiso (SOLD OUT)22 Sep Brussels, AB23 Sep Cologne, Stadthalle24 Sep Paris, Élysée Monmartre26 Sep Manchester, Albert Hall27 Sep Bristol, Beacon01 Oct London, Royal Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)04 Oct London, Royal Albert Hall



