Keith Urban's New Single "Messed Up As Me" Out Now

Musically there's an unresolved quality to the song. Just like a dysfunctional relationship, it's a cycle of always going back to what you know. "Messed Up As Me", is produced by Urban and longtime co-producer Dann Huff, and follows last month's release of "Straight Line." Both are expected to be on Urban's album slated for release later this year. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Promises made, promises kept, and more music from four-time Grammy© Award winner Keith Urban. "Messed Up As Me" out today, is another release from his as-of-yet, unnamed album."Let's put it this way," says Urban, who debuted the song during CRS at The Ryman Auditorium, part of the annual Team UMG luncheon. "Most of us have been in dysfunctional relationships before, where there's not a lot of compatibility, except for that one area where it's so good you put up with all the rest. A phone call or a night out and you're right back where you shouldn't be."Musically there's an unresolved quality to the song. Just like a dysfunctional relationship, it's a cycle of always going back to what you know. "Messed Up As Me", is produced by Urban and longtime co-producer Dann Huff, and follows last month's release of "Straight Line." Both are expected to be on Urban's album slated for release later this year.



