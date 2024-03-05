Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 05/03/2024

Elbow Release New Single "Balu" From Forthcoming Studio Album, Audio Vertigo

Elbow Release New Single "Balu" From Forthcoming Studio Album, Audio Vertigo
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album, Audio Vertigo on March 22, elbow reveal a further track from that album in the shape of "Balu". Described by UNCUT as a gothic funk groove in a recent 4 star album review, the track title is a reference to the nickname of singer Guy Garvey's nephew ('a great bloke') and provides further hints for fans of the gnarly, seedy grooves that power the album.

"Balu" shares much musical DNA with the wider album; a focus on rhythm, a willingness to experiment with new sounds, and a love of beats that reflects the freedom the band felt throughout the recording process.

Early critical responses to AUDIO VERTIGO, have been overwhelmingly positive with MOJO delivering a 4-star review and noting that their tenth is suitably landmark whilst PROG thrilled to the energising lattice of fizzing synths that is "Balu" before declaring that their 10th LP is special.

'Balu' is available as a digital download and to stream on all services.

The album, Audio Vertigo, will be released on March 22nd, 2024, on limited and standard vinyl editions, CD, and digital.
elbow tour the UK in May, all dates are at www.elbow.co.uk






