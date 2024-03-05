J Balvin Announces New Single "Triple S" Ft. De La Ghetto And Jowell & Randy



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The multi-Latin GRAMMY award winner, J Balvin announced the release of his newest single titled "Triple S," now available on all streaming platforms."Triple S" is an all-new track produced by Tainy and Subelo Neo with features from De La Ghetto and Jowell & Randy to deliver a fresh hit infused with Reggaeton DNA. The song's title is an abbreviation for "Suelta, Soltera, Sin Nadie Que La Joda" which is loosely translated to English "Single, Strong and Not to Be Messed With." With this single Balvin and company celebrate the fierce determination and unwavering resilience of strong women everywhere.To accompany the latest single is a cinematic masterpiece directed by Patricia Alfonso and Chris Cabrera and produced by Eat My Shorts. Filmed at renowned Miami architect Charles Sieger's luxurious estate, Chateau Artisan, the video follows a female mafia leader and her entourage of trusted henchmen. Heads of rival mafias arrive at her lavish mansion for a meeting while her male confidants carry out her master plan eliminating the competition by poisoning their drinks making way for her to become the boss."Triple S" is available on all major streaming platforms, and the music video can be viewed on J Balvin's official YouTube channel.With no signs of slowing down, Balvin continues to build towards a momentous year with his highly anticipated return to the main stage at Coachella and his 2024 headlining "Que Bueno Volver a Verte" International Tour set to kick off in April. The global superstar will see arenas across 20 European cities. Tickets are now available, please visit JBalvin.com for dates and additional information. J Balvin is a highly decorated global superstar and entrepreneur with wins across Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, Latin GRAMMY's and many others. Originally hailing from Medellín, Colombia, the illustrious reggaeton superstar is one of the best-selling Latin music artists with sales of more than 35 million records worldwide. He has steadfastly broken cultural barriers and become one of the Top 10 most globally streamed artists, developing legions of fans worldwide. With passions spanning across music, fashion, art and mental health, Balvin continues to lead the charge for representation across industries. Furthering his initiative for mental health awareness and the importance of mental health resources, the global icon recently launched OYE, a bilingual, mental health and creative wellness app in both Spanish and English. With his finger on the pulse of the worlds of entertainment, fashion, digital culture and beyond, Balvin has time and again proven to be an unstoppable force and inspiration to emerging artists, entrepreneurs and the Latin community.



