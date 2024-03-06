Daydream State Announces Capitol Hill Block Party 2024 Festival Lineup



Altitude Beverages • Athletic Brewing • BandsInTown • Bolster • Celcius • Crewfare • Do206 • SEATTLE, WA. (Top40 Charts) The Daydream State announced the lineup of performers for its 26th annual Capitol Hill Block Party (CHBP) music and arts festival. Scheduled for July 19-21 in the heart of Capitol Hill in the Pike/Pine corridor, this year's headliners will include Grammy-winning producer Kaytranada, electropop superstar Kim Petras, and indie rock group Still Woozy."As a landmark event within Seattle's vibrant cultural landscape, Capitol Hill Block Party continues to represent the enduring power of music, art, and community," said Jason Lajeunesse, CEO and founder of Daydream State, the group behind both Capitol Hill Block Party and Day In Day Out. "On the heels of celebrating the 20th anniversary of our iconic Neumos music venue, we're excited to showcase another incredible talent slate cultivated by the inclusive and dynamic music ecosystem we strive to foster."Daydream State will host over 70 musical performances across eight different stages at CHBP this year, including two outdoor stages, the Main Stage and the Vera Stage, as well as Barboza, Cha Cha, Wild Rose, Havana, Chophouse Row and the iconic Neumos venue. With a steadfast commitment to nurturing burgeoning talent, CHBP proudly welcomes back a number of artists who have graced the festival's stages throughout their careers, including Still Woozy, Cannons, Girl Talk, Carol Ades, THEM, and more.Building on its longstanding efforts to uphold the dynamic pulse of the Capitol Hill neighborhood, Daydream State will also continue curating collaborative promotions and sponsored programming like the Capitol Hill Art Walk, On The Block Second Saturdays and Battle on the Block skate competition that cultivate support for the local businesses that make this community unique.Three-day general admission and VIP passes for CHBP will be available for presale beginning Tuesday, March 5 at 9 a.m. PT with a public on-sale beginning on Friday, March 8 at 9 a.m. PT.Please visit the CHBP website (www.capitolhillblockparty.com) for ticket pricing and programming information and follow the event on Facebook (Capitol Hill Block Party), Instagram (@capitolhillblockparty), X (@CHBlockParty) and TikTok (@capitolhillblockparty) to keep up with festival updates.Last month, the group also announced the festival lineup for its fourth annual Day In Day Out festival held at Seattle Center.CAPITOL HILL BLOCK PARTY 2024 FESTIVAL LINEUPKaytranada • Kim Petras • Still Woozy • Cannons • Elderbrook • Chappell Roan • Girl Talk • Becky Hill • COBRAH • The Beaches • Mindchatter • Slow Pulp • Flyana Boss • Joey Valence & Brae • Vandelux • Show Me The Body • Tkay Maidza • BUNT. • Dreamer Isioma • Late Night Drive Home • Corook • Annie DiRusso • Vansire • Alice Longyu Gao • METTE • Frost Children • Maeta • Nourished by Time • Fiji Blue • Carol Ades • chokecherry • THEM • Akira Galaxy • Cherry Ferrari • LIVt • Princess Pulpit • Oblé Reed • TeZATalks • Juliette • King Sheim • Jaiden Grayson • The Rayes • Tinsley • Anna Thompson • Linda From Work • Aryana León • Jaywop • Instant Crush • Zookraught • Nobi and the Force • Seiichi • Lovely Colours • Balcony Bridge • mold mom • Dark Chisme • Camille • swamp wife • Fleetwood Snack • Terra Nobody • Jaymyloni • Power Strip • Blksknn • Jna • Warren Dunes • Saint Deon • FCON • Caspian Coberly • sister swimmerCAPITOL HILL BLOCK PARTY 2024 SPONSORS & PARTNERSAltitude Beverages • Athletic Brewing • BandsInTown • Bolster • Celcius • Crewfare • Do206 • Fireball • Flints Mints • Guayakí • KEXP • KNDD • KPNW • Langostino Sushi Burrito • Northeastern University • Polite Society • Puffle Up • Rainier • Schilling Hard Cider • Six Figure Catering • State Farm • Thai-U-Up • The Nudge • The Stranger • WE Communications • White Claw



