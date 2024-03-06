Garbage Announce UK & European Summer 2024 Tour Dates

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Influential alternative rock band Garbage have announced details of a headline UK and European tour for June and July 2024. The dates include a London gig at Wembley OVO Arena on 20 July, as well as shows in Edinburgh, Manchester, Wolverhampton and Bridlington Spa and European dates in Milan, Paris, Berlin and Barcelona.

The band are also playing previously announced festival dates at Mad Cool in Madrid and TRNSMT in Glasgow. Tickets for the new shows are on sale at 10am GMT on Friday 8 March, with a fan presale from Thursday 7 March at 10am local time. Visit https://myticket.co.uk/artists/garbage for further information.

Garbage recently announced details of an expanded reissue of their 2005 album Bleed Like Me, out on 5 April. Fully remastered for 2024, the expanded reissue includes 2CD, 1LP Silver vinyl, deluxe 2LP red vinyl and HD digital formats and features b-sides, rare tracks, remixes and alternate versions of tracks.

Bleed Like Me was a top 5 album chart hit in the UK, US, Australia and the European Billboard chart upon its initial release in April 2005. The album featured four singles, Why Do You Love Me which was a top 10 single in the UK, Bleed Like Me and Sex Is Not The Enemy which both went on to be regulars in the band's live shows and Run Baby Run, which was accompanied by a Sophie Muller directed music video.

Alternative rock band Garbage consists of Shirley Manson, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker and drummer Butch Vig. They have been together for over 25 years, selling more than 20 million albums, since their debut in 1995. Their unique sound, songwriting and electric live performances have inspired worldwide attention, chart success and critical acclaim. They are considered one of the most influential bands of their generation. Their seventh and most recent album NO GODS NO MASTERS was released on BMG Records in 2021 to some of the best reviews of their career. They are currently at work on what will be their 8th studio album.

Garbage European Tour Dates - June & July 2024:
26 June - Milan, Italy - Magnolia
27 June - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
29 June - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
30 June - Luxembourg - Rockhal
2 July - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
4 July - Berlin, Germany - Uber Eats Music Hall
5 July - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
6 July - Paris, France - Le Grande Rex
9 July - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
10 July - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool *
12 July - Glasgow, UK - TRNSMT Festival *
14 July - Edinburgh, UK - Usher Hall
15 July - Bridlington, UK - Bridlington Spa
17 July - Wolverhampton, UK - Wolverhampton Civic at The Halls
19 July - Manchester, UK - 02 Apollo
20 July - London, UK - Wembley OVO Arena
*denotes previously announced show






