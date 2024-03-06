|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Garbage Announce UK & European Summer 2024 Tour Dates
Hot Songs Around The World
Greedy
Tate McRae
562 entries in 28 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
129 entries in 26 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
273 entries in 19 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
263 entries in 22 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
610 entries in 23 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
269 entries in 22 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
542 entries in 20 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
262 entries in 24 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
445 entries in 19 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
259 entries in 26 charts
Water
Tyla
288 entries in 20 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
420 entries in 24 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
207 entries in 9 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
212 entries in 16 charts
Most read news of the week
Premiere Recording Of John Adams' Opera 'Girls Of The Golden West,' Featuring LA Phil Conducted By Adams, Due April 26
Buzzed-About UK Band Killerstar Share Video For New Single "You're A Chameleon" - Debut Album Out 3/1
Chicago Rocker Leon Frear Releases Debut 'Wild Rice' Album, A Survivor's Tale Of Life-Altering Experiences & The Aftermath
Miami Beach Classical Music Festival Unveils Exciting Plans For 2024 Season, Promising More Immersive Performances And Expanded Youth Program