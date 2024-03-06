The Official 'The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' Trailer Is Here





The history-making, cinematic experience,



Running through March 14, new and returning customers can subscribe to Disney+ Standard with Ads for £1.99/month for three months by visiting disneyplus.com, with no hidden costs and the ability to cancel anytime. This is a £9 saving compared to the regular £4.99 monthly price for three months.



There's something for everyone to watch, adding new TV series, blockbuster movies and exclusive Originals throughout the year under its six brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars,



Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and

X: @DisneyPlusUK

Instagram: @DisneyPlusUK

Facebook: @DisneyPlusUK

TikTok: @DisneyUK New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The trailer for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) is here! The concert film from the 14-time GRAMMY®-winning artist in its entirety for the first time, which includes the song "cardigan" and four additional acoustic songs, will debut exclusively on Disney+ early, Friday, March 15, at 1:00am GMT.The history-making, cinematic experience, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour directed by Sam Wrench, grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the top selling concert film of all-time.Running through March 14, new and returning customers can subscribe to Disney+ Standard with Ads for £1.99/month for three months by visiting disneyplus.com, with no hidden costs and the ability to cancel anytime. This is a £9 saving compared to the regular £4.99 monthly price for three months.There's something for everyone to watch, adding new TV series, blockbuster movies and exclusive Originals throughout the year under its six brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star. With a library of entertainment spanning everything from documentaries to critically acclaimed drama, and comedy to classic animation. Customers can enjoy anything from, the latest season of FX's "The Bear" and "Shōgun" or Searchlight's "Suncoast".Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from Disney, Disney+ offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.X: @DisneyPlusUKInstagram: @DisneyPlusUKFacebook: @DisneyPlusUKTikTok: @DisneyUK



