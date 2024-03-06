Gospel Living Legend Vickie Winans Takes The Stage In "Tell 'em I'm Gonna Make It" A Hit Gospel Stage Play





For media inquiries, interviews, or press passes, please contact Dr. Sean L. Smith at New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Get ready to be uplifted and inspired as Grand Royal Productions proudly presents "Tell 'em I'm Gonna Make It!", a captivating hit gospel stage play featuring the incomparable Vickie Winans. This musical extravaganza is set to grace the stage at the Holiday Inn Tampa Airport, located at 700 N. Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609, on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 6:00 PM."Tell'em I'm Gonna Make It" isn't just a play; it's a powerful narrative of triumph over life's toughest challenges. This compelling story delves into the struggles of everyday life, from addictions to health issues, homelessness, and domestic abuse. It follows the journey of a community leader who, while helping others overcome their obstacles, finds himself in need of support. With his family facing their own battles, the stage is set for a poignant exploration of resilience and hope.Adding to the allure of this production is the participation of gospel Stellar and Grammy award winner Vickie Winans, whose soul-stirring performances are sure to leave audiences spellbound. Also gracing the stage is the esteemed Dr. Sean L. Smith, promising an unforgettable evening of music, drama, and spiritual enlightenment.Renowned vocalist Vickie Winans, originally Viviane Bowman, commenced her musical journey in childhood, performing alongside her family. Hailing from Detroit, Michigan, as the seventh child of a deeply religious and musical household, Winans displayed her remarkable vocal prowess at the tender age of eight, captivating audiences at her family church. Marrying Marvin Winans, she later collaborated with the Winans gospel group. Her 1985 solo debut album, featuring the iconic track "We Shall Behold Him," garnered critical acclaim, foreshadowing her future success. Throughout the late '80s and beyond, Winans produced multiple award-winning albums spanning gospel and contemporary Christian genres, including notable hits like "Daddy Can't Sing" and "Sweeter Than the Honeycomb." Alongside her recording endeavors, Winans maintained a rigorous performance schedule and made numerous television appearances. Active well into the 2000s and 2010s, her albums consistently achieved chart-topping success, including collaborative efforts with her son Mario Winans.Tickets for this not-to-be-missed event are priced at $50 in advance and $60 at the door. Secure your seats early by visiting the following locations in Tampa, FL, African Extravaganza located at 1405 Tampa Park Plaza or call 813 228 7272, or Al's Fingerlicking Good Soul Food located at 2302 E. 7th Ave.For media inquiries, interviews, or press passes, please contact Dr. Sean L. Smith at [email protected] . Join Grand Royal Productions for an evening of inspiration, celebration, and the reaffirmation that no matter the obstacles, with faith and perseverance, we can all declare, "Tell 'em I'm Gonna Make It!"



