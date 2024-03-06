Conan Gray Announces Global Found Heaven On Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Conan Gray has announced his worldwide Found Heaven
On Tour hitting 16 countries around the globe. The tour kicks off in Melbourne, Australia at John Cain Arena
on July 11 before proceeding with 4 additional tour stops in Australia. Gray arrives in North America
on September
19 with a kickoff performance at Minneapolis' Armory then continues his Live Nation produced U.S. and Canada dates with 16 performances in Toronto, ON; Boston, MA; New York, NY; Los Angeles, CA; Austin, TX and more. The tour wraps up in Europe
with 5 final performances in Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Brussels, Belgium; Paris, France; Manchester, UK; and London, UK. The North American tour dates will be supported by singer-songwriter Maisie Peters, and the European shows will be supported by electro-pop duo Between Friends.
Fans can sign up now to access the presale beginning on Wednesday, March 6th at 10am local time. Additional presales including a Verizon presale a will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, March 8 at 10am local time.
Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for Conan Gray's Found Heaven
On Tour in the U.S through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Tuesday, March 5 at 10 am local through Thursday, March 7 at 10 pm local. For more details visit Verizon Up.
Conan Gray's highly anticipated forthcoming album, FOUND HEAVEN, will arrive on April 8th via Republic Records and is co-produced by the legendary Max Martin
(The Weeknd, Adele, Ariana
Grande), Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck, Sia, Pink), and Shawn Everett (Kacey Musgraves, The Killers).
FOUND HEAVEN will include new single "Alley Rose" arriving Friday, March 8th in addition to previously released "Lonely Dancers","Killing Me
", "Winner
", and "Never Ending Song". These singles alone are approaching 130 million global streams, and have received critical praise from Billboard, RollingStone, UPROXX, Vogue, and more.
FOUND HEAVEN ON TOUR 2024 DATES:
AUSTRALIA
Thu Jul 11 - Melbourne, Australia - John Cain Arena
Sat Jul 13 - Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music
Hall
Wed Jul 17 - Sydney, Australia - ICC Sydney Theatre
Fri Jul 19 - Adelaide, Australia - Spin Off Festival
NORTH AMERICA
Thu Sep 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
Sat Sep 21 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Mon Sep 23 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Wed Sep 25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music
Hall at Fenway
Mon Sep 30 - New York, NY - Madison Square
Garden
Tue Oct 01 - Philadelphia, PA - Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann
Thu Oct 03 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
Fri Oct 04 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sun Oct 06 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State
Park
Fri Oct 11 - Las Vegas, NV - Chelsea Theater at Cosmopolitan
Sun Oct 13 - Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines' Theater of the Clouds
Tue Oct 15 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
Thu Oct 17 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Fri Oct 18 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
Sun Oct 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Wed Oct 23 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre
Fri Oct 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX
Sat Oct 26 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
EUROPE/UK
Sat Nov 2 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - AFAS Live
Mon Nov 4 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
Tue Nov 5 - Paris, France - Zénith Paris la Villette
Thu Nov 7 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
Sun Nov 10 - London, UK - OVO Arena
Wembley
Over the last five years, Conan Gray
has emerged as one of the biggest and most acclaimed pop stars and songwriters of his generation. Known for his authentic lyrics and originality across every facet of his career, his multi-platinum hits "Heather
" and "Maniac
" have topped streaming charts and shaped Gen Z culture around the world. In 2020, Gray's debut album Kid Krow reached #5 on the Billboard Top 200, #1 on the Billboard Pop Albums chart and became the biggest new artist debut of the year. In 2022, his sophomore album Superache became his second Top 10 album on the US Billboard 200 Chart and charted in the top 10 in Australia, the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands, to name a few. With over 15 billion total streams, Gray has attracted unanimous applause from a who's who of tastemakers including The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vogue, GQ, V Man, Paper, Fader, Billboard, and NPR, and has delivered memorable performances on television shows such as The Tonight
Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with James
Corden, and The Today Show Summer Concert Series. In the fashion world, Gray has landed on "Best Dressed" lists in Vogue, GQ, and Paper for his custom Valentino
outfit on the Coachella 2022 mainstage, as well as for his MET Gala appearances. Gray has packed venues around the world, selling over 300,000 tickets during his headline run in 2022 alone, including selling out legendary venues like Radio
City Music
Hall in New York, the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and the Eventim Apollo in London. In 2023, Conan performed to almost 300,000 people at Lollapaloozas across Latin America
and to almost 40,000 people at Outside Lands in the midst of unveiling a new era of music. His highly anticipated third studio album, Found Heaven, is set for release April 5.