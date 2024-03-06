UK Band Killerstar Share Video For New Single "You're A Chameleon"





Τhis Fleming-penned "driving hard rock track that blended in some catchy vocal hooks, melodies and harmonies, with a few twists and turns," he says. Fleming (guitars, synths, vocals) and Sedge (drums) are joined on You're A Chameleon" by three of the late great



With lyrics like "When were you going to let me know/Is it time to let things go/I am seeing all the signs, can you read between the lines/You keep me running on," "You're A Chameleon" invokes "someone who is chameleon-like in character, chopping and changing, up and down and yet despite all of that is supportive and inspiring," reveals Fleming.



The song's drama is amplified by the engaging video with its focus on a male character—played by actor Sami Erkkila-Pinta—who goes about his business secretly and enigmatically in the streets of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It was directed by



As heard on their introductory singles "Got Me All Wrong," "Falling Through" and "Should've Known Better," KillerStar expresses timeless '70s musicianship and art-rock invention through a contemporary prism. And if you're reeling back the years, where better to look for inspiration than Bowie? The duo have called upon an array of his key collaborators for the project—Earl Slick (guitar), Gail Ann Dorsey (bass), Mike Garson (piano), Emm Gryner (backing vocals), Mark Plati (bass), Tim Lefebvre (bass), and Donny McCaslin (saxophone)—and collectively they're created the seemingly impossible: a band that's new and essential for 2024, but also one that channels the creative ethos and independent spirit of the man himself.



KillerStar was formed by Fleming and Sedge (drums) to capture a sound that they felt was missing: one that linked the current resurgence of psychedelia, the contemporary indie and alternative scenes, and the primal rush of early '70s rock 'n' roll. While they were definitively



With songs exuding gritty rock 'n' roll and time-honoured glamour, the record was full written and arranged by Rob and



The result is the band's debut album, which is available to pre-order HERE. It will be released on limited edition 180-gram gold vinyl, black vinyl, CD and digital formats.



On the live front, KillerStar will play a special UK album launch show at London's 100 Club on March 16th.



Rob and



Notably, Armstrong collaborated with Bowie on the soundtrack for the film Absolute Beginners. He also played in the band for Bowie's Live Aid appearance and recorded the song "



Critical Praise For KillerStar's Debut Album

"The standout 'Go (Hold On Tight)' moves in slinky fashion before unfurling a gigantic, irresistible chorus; 'You're A Chameleon' channels

"…merges classic rock, art rock, and powerful melodies/harmonies. It features many

"…new band with a fresh art rock aesthetic…impeccable musicianship" - Andy Kaufmann,

"…uncanny project…evocative debut album…" - Pete Prown, VINTAGE GUITAR (March 2024, Feature Article) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Buzzed-about new UK band KillerStar - Rob Fleming and James Sedge - roll out the video for "You're A Chameleon" ahead of their self-titled debut album's release. The disc has earned a four-star review in the March issue of the UK's respected Mojo magazine as well as press accolades in the US (*see the "critical praise" section below*).Τhis Fleming-penned "driving hard rock track that blended in some catchy vocal hooks, melodies and harmonies, with a few twists and turns," he says. Fleming (guitars, synths, vocals) and Sedge (drums) are joined on You're A Chameleon" by three of the late great David Bowie's most trusted collaborators, Earl Slick (guitars), Gail Ann Dorsey (bass), and Emm Gryner (backing vocals).With lyrics like "When were you going to let me know/Is it time to let things go/I am seeing all the signs, can you read between the lines/You keep me running on," "You're A Chameleon" invokes "someone who is chameleon-like in character, chopping and changing, up and down and yet despite all of that is supportive and inspiring," reveals Fleming.The song's drama is amplified by the engaging video with its focus on a male character—played by actor Sami Erkkila-Pinta—who goes about his business secretly and enigmatically in the streets of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It was directed by Laura Lynn Petrick, whose credits include music videos for Weyes Blood, Jessica Pratt, Allah-Las, Girl in Redm, and TOPS. Her films include Lempo (coming soon, 2024) and Superior (2016), featured in Cannes Aviff.As heard on their introductory singles "Got Me All Wrong," "Falling Through" and "Should've Known Better," KillerStar expresses timeless '70s musicianship and art-rock invention through a contemporary prism. And if you're reeling back the years, where better to look for inspiration than Bowie? The duo have called upon an array of his key collaborators for the project—Earl Slick (guitar), Gail Ann Dorsey (bass), Mike Garson (piano), Emm Gryner (backing vocals), Mark Plati (bass), Tim Lefebvre (bass), and Donny McCaslin (saxophone)—and collectively they're created the seemingly impossible: a band that's new and essential for 2024, but also one that channels the creative ethos and independent spirit of the man himself.KillerStar was formed by Fleming and Sedge (drums) to capture a sound that they felt was missing: one that linked the current resurgence of psychedelia, the contemporary indie and alternative scenes, and the primal rush of early '70s rock 'n' roll. While they were definitively David Bowie fans, the idea of assembling a team of his collaborators arose more by chance than design when Rob invited Emm Gryner to contribute vocals before the other members arrived almost fortuitously.With songs exuding gritty rock 'n' roll and time-honoured glamour, the record was full written and arranged by Rob and James before being completed by some suitably top tier collaborators. Mixing was provided by Dave Eringa, best known for his long-term creative connection with Manic Street Preachers, while mastering was provided by Miles Showell at Abbey Road.The result is the band's debut album, which is available to pre-order HERE. It will be released on limited edition 180-gram gold vinyl, black vinyl, CD and digital formats.On the live front, KillerStar will play a special UK album launch show at London's 100 Club on March 16th.Rob and James will be joined by three of the key musicians on the album in the shape of Mike Garson, Mark Plati, and Emm Gryner (who will also play an opening solo set) along with keyboardist Dom Beken (Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets, The Orb), and guitarist Kevin Armstrong.Notably, Armstrong collaborated with Bowie on the soundtrack for the film Absolute Beginners. He also played in the band for Bowie's Live Aid appearance and recorded the song " Dancing In The Street " with Bowie and Mick Jagger. He co-wrote the title track of Bowie's 1995 album Outside and was a member of Tin Machine. Kevin was also the guitarist and bandleader for Iggy Pop from 2014 to 2019. He played guitar on the Iggy Pop album, 1986's Blah Blah Blah, and was musical director for Iggy Pop's world tour that year. He also played in Sinead O'Connor's band, amongst many others.Critical Praise For KillerStar's Debut Album"The standout 'Go (Hold On Tight)' moves in slinky fashion before unfurling a gigantic, irresistible chorus; 'You're A Chameleon' channels Suede and the closing 'Falling Through' takes almost seven minutes to tell its beguiling tale, as Donny McCaslin's saxophone wails appealingly in the background. There's more to come here, hopefully." - John Aizlewood, MOJO (March 2024) (★★★★)"…merges classic rock, art rock, and powerful melodies/harmonies. It features many David Bowie collaborators including guitarists Earl Slick and Mark Plati. 'Should've Known Better' rockets to catchy heights. 'Go (Hold on Tight)' spotlights Plati's baritone guitar and notably reflects Bowie's experimental bent. 'Feel It' is a resonant rocker." - Bret Adams, VINTAGE GUITAR (March 2024, Album Review)"…new band with a fresh art rock aesthetic…impeccable musicianship" - Andy Kaufmann, Music Connection (January 2024, album review)"…uncanny project…evocative debut album…" - Pete Prown, VINTAGE GUITAR (March 2024, Feature Article)



