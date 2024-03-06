|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
96th Oscars Rounds Out Show Presenters
Hot Songs Around The World
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
250 entries in 18 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
253 entries in 17 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
250 entries in 22 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
528 entries in 20 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
201 entries in 9 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
239 entries in 23 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
432 entries in 19 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
376 entries in 23 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
247 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
413 entries in 24 charts
Water
Tyla
278 entries in 20 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
261 entries in 17 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
116 entries in 26 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
540 entries in 28 charts
Most read news of the week
Premiere Recording Of John Adams' Opera 'Girls Of The Golden West,' Featuring LA Phil Conducted By Adams, Due April 26