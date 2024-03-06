Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies and TV 06/03/2024

96th Oscars Rounds Out Show Presenters

Hot Songs Around The World

Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
250 entries in 18 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
253 entries in 17 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
250 entries in 22 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
528 entries in 20 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
201 entries in 9 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
239 entries in 23 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
432 entries in 19 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
376 entries in 23 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
247 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
413 entries in 24 charts
Water
Tyla
278 entries in 20 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
261 entries in 17 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
116 entries in 26 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
540 entries in 28 charts
96th Oscars Rounds Out Show Presenters
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emily Blunt, Cynthia Erivo, America Ferrera, Sally Field, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Grande, Ben Kingsley, Melissa McCarthy, Issa Rae, Tim Robbins, Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Christoph Waltz and Forest Whitaker are the latest set to present.
'The Oscars' Set To Air Live March 10 on ABC.

Emily Blunt, Cynthia Erivo, America Ferrera, Sally Field, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Grande, Ben Kingsley, Melissa McCarthy, Issa Rae, Tim Robbins, Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Christoph Waltz and Forest Whitaker will present at the 96th Oscars(R), executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producers Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan announced today. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10, at the new time of 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Mahershala Ali, Bad Bunny, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jessica Lange, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew McConaughey, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Lupita Nyong'o, Catherine O'Hara, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Octavia Spencer, Michelle Yeoh, Ramy Youssef and Zendaya.

The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby(R) Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.3717899 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0048058032989502 secs