T-Pain & Young Ca$h Release New Single + Video "Biggest Booty" As Bluez Brothaz
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-Winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and global cultural icon T-Pain and Nappy Boy Entertainment artist, producer and songwriter Young Ca$h are back with their sophomore single - "Biggest Booty." The track and coinciding video are an ass-stounding in your face celebration of the derriere, of course. After leaving prison in the dust, the twosome decided to get the band back together for a night of debauchery - jump in their souped up '73 Impala and hit the strip club with Pain, his partner in crime Ca$h and special guest Akon.

BUTT wait, there's more! The duo that brought you "The Introduction" late last year will release their debut album in the coming months, and Young Ca$h will join T-Pain on his Mansion In Wiscansin Party Tour this summer. Full routing can be found below!
For more information, please visit: www.nappyboy.net.

Mansion In Wiscansin Party Tour Dates:
May 29 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX*
May 30 - South Side Ballroom - Dallas, TX*
June 4 - Vibrant Music Hall - Waukee, IA*
June 6 - Caesars Windsor - The Colosseum - Windsor, ON*
June 8 - WISCANSIN FEST @ The Rave/Eagles Club - Milwaukee, WI^
June 11 - Kemba Live! - Columbus, OH*
June 12 - Stage AE - Pittsburg, PA*
June 13 - Meadow Event Park - Doswell, VA*
June 19 - Juneteenth Celebration @ The Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA
June 21 - Stone Pony SummerStage - Asbury Park, NJ*
June 23 - Central Park SummerStage - New York, NY*
June 25 - Pier Six Pavilion - Baltimore, MD*
June 26 - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC*
June 27 - Firefly Distillery Lawn - North Charleston, SC*
June 29 - Lakewood Amphitheatre - Atlanta, GA*
June 30 - Avondale Brewing Company - Birmingham, AL*
July 2 - St. Augustine Amphitheatre - Jacksonville, FL*
July 3 - The Fillmore Miami Beach - Miami, FL*
* with LARussell, NandoSTL & Young Ca$h
^ with Akon, Dillon Francis, Pink Sweat$, Soulja Boy, LARussell, Ying Yang Twins, Yelawolf, Waka Flocka Flame, Flyana Boss, Myaap, Young Ca$h, Chayo Nash, NandoSTL & Djay Mando.






