T-Pain & Young Ca$h Release New Single + Video "Biggest Booty" As Bluez Brothaz





BUTT wait, there's more! The duo that brought you "The Introduction" late last year will release their debut album in the coming months, and Young Ca$h will join

For more information, please visit: www.nappyboy.net.



Mansion In Wiscansin Party Tour Dates:

May 29 - 713

May 30 - South Side Ballroom - Dallas, TX*

June 4 - Vibrant

June 6 -

June 8 - WISCANSIN FEST @ The Rave/Eagles Club - Milwaukee, WI^

June 11 - Kemba Live! - Columbus, OH*

June 12 - Stage AE - Pittsburg, PA*

June 13 - Meadow Event Park - Doswell, VA*

June 19 - Juneteenth Celebration @ The Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

June 21 - Stone Pony SummerStage - Asbury Park, NJ*

June 23 - Central Park SummerStage - New York, NY*

June 25 - Pier Six Pavilion - Baltimore, MD*

June 26 - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC*

June 27 - Firefly Distillery Lawn - North Charleston, SC*

June 29 - Lakewood Amphitheatre - Atlanta, GA*

June 30 - Avondale Brewing Company - Birmingham, AL*

July 2 - St. Augustine Amphitheatre - Jacksonville, FL*

July 3 - The Fillmore Miami Beach - Miami, FL*

* with LARussell, NandoSTL & Young Ca$h

