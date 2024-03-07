Country Singer/Songwriter Kate Boytek Introduces Pivotal Single "What If I Still Care"





"What If I Still Care" is available now on all streaming platforms, including Spotify. For upcoming music releases, tour dates, and future projects from Kate Boytek, visit her official website: www.kateboytek.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country music rising star Kate Boytek unveils a pivotal moment in her career with the release of her latest single, "What If I Still Care." The song is available for download now. The emotionally charged track pulled from Kate's real-life struggles and doubts as she watched her marriage crumble. The song marks a significant milestone for Boytek, as she showcases her solo songwriting prowess for the first time and delves deep into her artistic identity.Recorded at Speakeasy Recording Studio in Spring Hill, TN, and produced by Jason Wyatt (Kid Rock, Lost Trailers) with an ensemble of top-tier Nashville musicians, "What If I Still Care" features Boytek's powerhouse vocal delivery and production that harkens back to Jim Steinman's chart-topping hits with Celine Dion, Meat Loaf, Bonnie Tyler and others.Reflecting on the personal significance of "What If I Still Care," Kate shares, "This song was a pivotal moment for me in many ways. It's the first song I've solo-written that I truly felt proud of. It embodies the essence of who I am as an artist and a songwriter. This was my opportunity to say 'make it big' in terms of instrumentation, vocals, and production. For me, this song isn't just another release; it's an introduction.""What If I Still Care" features an ensemble cast of seasoned musicians, including Scott Williamson (Blake Shelton, Reba, Alice Cooper) on drums, Jacob Lowery (Michael McDonald, Amy Grant) on bass, Michael Whittaker (Lionel Richie, Jimmy Kimmel Live house band) on keys, Scott Bernard (Kenny Loggins, Chely Wright) on guitar, producer Jason Wyatt on acoustic guitar, Scotty Sanders (Randy Houser, Sammy Kershaw, Trace Adkins) on steel guitar, with background vocals by Justin Love.Wyatt, mix engineer Elliott Didur, and mastering engineer James Joseph expertly crafted the sonic landscape of "What If I Still Care," bringing Boytek's vision to life in stunning detail to ensure the single's sonic brilliance."Kate continually amazes me not only with her voice and her creativity, but also her business acumen. She understands what she needs to do to be a full-time music career artist. I'm blessed to be a part of Kate's musical journey," said Wyatt.Boytek debuted "What If I Still Care" to a standing ovation on Saturday, March 2nd, during a performance with country superstar Joe Nichols at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, KY."What If I Still Care" is available now on all streaming platforms, including Spotify. For upcoming music releases, tour dates, and future projects from Kate Boytek, visit her official website: www.kateboytek.com.



