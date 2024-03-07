Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 07/03/2024

The Rocket Summer Premieres New Lyric Video "Don't Be Yourself"

The Rocket Summer Premieres New Lyric Video "Don't Be Yourself"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As a jack-of-all-trades in the music industry, Bryce Avary of The Rocket Summer appreciates and celebrates every element of life and song. Tackling every angle there is to express himself, Avary isn't afraid to speak his mind about his feelings and experiences, and can make the darkest moments feel bright again through his music. With an adoring fan base, he knows he is on a creative journey with everyone who listens and sings along with him. With his career starting in 2000, Bryce has traveled through multiple eras and genres of music, now landing in an acoustic rock ode to individuality in "Don't Be Yourself," which was recently written about in Rolling Stone as a song fans needed to hear. His clean, confident voice with his guitar in hand, The Rocket Summer is a true example of being the best version of oneself.

Time is fleeting, and as people get to the end of their lives, it's hard to believe that each day, hour, and minute passes by without an effort. In "Don't Be Yourself," The Rocket Summer manages to stop time to reflect on the intricate details that each person should honor and share with the world. The acoustic guitar riffs start soft but soon turn strong, as drums and cymbals begin to spill in. The cello and mandolin are an extra sweet addition to this track. The high-hat and fast-paced rhythm builds up the message, that living in the shadows of others' perceptions of who people should and shouldn't be shaved years, if not decades, off, including the value and fulfillment their life could have. Just like old stained glass from a church, life takes hold of the best and worst moments of everyone's life, creating a beautiful, one-of-a-kind, glistening piece of art that would not have existed otherwise. "For what good are your dreams if they stay within your sleep?" is the perfect reminder that "being yourself" fully awakens them, making dreams a reality.

Nothing screams the originality of a person more than their handwriting, which is unique to them and them only. In "Don't Be Yourself," the viewer can see each of Bryce's messages as he sings, proving that every written moment of life is worth telling a story about. Penciled- illustrations tell the story of someone finding themself, through each hurdle jumped and every minute spent on Earth. Even if they are knocked down, rain or shine, they get right back up to continue their journey. Splashes of color are incorporated throughout the video, showing they are finding themselves in what matters most to them, resulting in a full, beautiful life.






