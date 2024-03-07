Bruce Sudano Releases Brand New Music Video "Talkin' Ugly Truths, Tellin' Pretty Lies"





Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Sudano's resilience shines through, as evidenced by the release of his highly anticipated ninth album, "Talkin' Ugly Truth, Tellin' Pretty Lies." Sudano's enduring passion, lyrical honesty, and musical innovation mark him as a stalwart figure in the ever-evolving landscape of the music industry.



Sudano comes up with a masterclass of a music video showing his charming rustic and "wild side." The music video has visuals of the countryside and a classic car with the VFX designs of an almost golden old-school movie feel. Bruce states "This song tells the story of a renegade couple, a Bonnie and Clyde kind of character, who live the life of the underworld; smart people from a small town who can get you anything you want or need. But like every mafioso story, in the end when you least expect it, it all catches up to you, and you pay the price."



