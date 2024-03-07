Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 07/03/2024

Bruce Sudano Releases Brand New Music Video "Talkin' Ugly Truths, Tellin' Pretty Lies"

Bruce Sudano Releases Brand New Music Video "Talkin' Ugly Truths, Tellin' Pretty Lies"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bruce Sudano, a luminary in music, has etched an enduring legacy with a career spanning decades and genres. Originating from Brooklyn, Sudano's journey commenced with the bands Brooklyn Dreams and Alive N Kickin', leading to an illustrious songwriting career. His compositions, rendered by iconic voices such as Michael Jackson, Dolly Parton, and Donna Summer, reflect a unique sensitivity and versatility. Sudano's artistic prowess defies conventional boundaries, seamlessly weaving together folk, blues, and pop threads, creating a sonic mosaic that transcends the ordinary. As the founder of the indie record label Purple Heart Recording Company, he champions his own creative pursuits and nurtures the next generation of musicians.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Sudano's resilience shines through, as evidenced by the release of his highly anticipated ninth album, "Talkin' Ugly Truth, Tellin' Pretty Lies." Sudano's enduring passion, lyrical honesty, and musical innovation mark him as a stalwart figure in the ever-evolving landscape of the music industry.

Sudano comes up with a masterclass of a music video showing his charming rustic and "wild side." The music video has visuals of the countryside and a classic car with the VFX designs of an almost golden old-school movie feel. Bruce states "This song tells the story of a renegade couple, a Bonnie and Clyde kind of character, who live the life of the underworld; smart people from a small town who can get you anything you want or need. But like every mafioso story, in the end when you least expect it, it all catches up to you, and you pay the price."

The soundtrack itself is a harmonious marriage of folk and blues, a melodic fusion that compels listeners to move and groove in synchrony with the rhythm. Sudano's soulful delivery and infectious beat create an irresistible musical experience transcending mere entertainment, leaving an indelible mark on the senses.






