Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 07/03/2024

Luke Hemmings Announces New EP + Shares Single "Shakes"

Hot Songs Around The World

Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
264 entries in 17 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
258 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
607 entries in 23 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
125 entries in 26 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
269 entries in 19 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
259 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
558 entries in 28 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
265 entries in 22 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
380 entries in 23 charts
Water
Tyla
284 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
441 entries in 19 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
212 entries in 16 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
538 entries in 20 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
255 entries in 26 charts
Luke Hemmings Announces New EP + Shares Single "Shakes"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum superstar Luke Hemmings continues to plunder his deep musical passions bringing fans together and pursuing his own musical tastes with today's announcement of his highly anticipated latest solo EP, boy, set for release April 26, 2024, via Arista Records and produced with longtime collaborator Sammy Witte (Maggie Rogers, Harry Styles, Freya Ridings). Ahead of the EP, the award-winning musician shared the beautifully melancholic first single, "Shakes."

Today's announcement marks the first new solo music from the 5 Seconds of Summer front man since the release of his critically acclaimed debut project, When Facing the Things We Turn Away From (2021). Inspired by musical acts like LCD Soundsystem and the Cocteau Twins when Hemmings set out to write his new EP boy, he was chasing something specific. In session with songwriting partner Sammy Witte, they called it "the ache." "It's difficult to get across in words," Luke explains. "I just know there's a feeling that I get; there's an ache. That seems to be the feeling I come back to."

Luke is adept at capturing feelings and distilling them into music. As the lead vocalist of 5 Seconds of Summer, Luke has sold millions of records, toured the globe numerous times, accumulated billions of streams, and become one of Australia's most successful musical exports. boy, meanwhile, sees him flex his innate abilities as a songwriter to carve out a unique space as an artist in his own right.

Of "Shakes," the project's first release, Luke says, "'Shakes' was written on a dreary NYC evening in between long periods of being on the road. This made it come naturally to write from a melancholy place and feeling of yearning to be back home and feeling lonely and emotionally depleted. There is a longing for love and self-acceptance in the lyrics and I hope it to be a song and feeling that anyone listening can find themselves in and attach their own story."






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0087230 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0043959617614746 secs