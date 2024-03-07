|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Luke Hemmings Announces New EP + Shares Single "Shakes"
Hot Songs Around The World
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
264 entries in 17 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
258 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
607 entries in 23 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
125 entries in 26 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
269 entries in 19 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
259 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
558 entries in 28 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
265 entries in 22 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
380 entries in 23 charts
Water
Tyla
284 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
441 entries in 19 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
212 entries in 16 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
538 entries in 20 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
255 entries in 26 charts
Most read news of the week
Premiere Recording Of John Adams' Opera 'Girls Of The Golden West,' Featuring LA Phil Conducted By Adams, Due April 26
PS5 Pro Development Kits Land In Third-party Studios: A Prelude To Spec Leaks And Enhanced Gaming Futures