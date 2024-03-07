Ben Folds Sets 'The Return Of His Paper Airplane Request' Tour





A longtime advocate for arts and music education funding, Ben launched a music education charitable initiative in his native state of North Carolina entitled "Keys For Keys," which provides funds and keyboards to existing nonprofits that provide free or affordable music lessons to interested school-age children. On the national level, he's active as a member of Americans For The Arts and the Arts Action Fund. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emmy-nominated, multi-platinum selling music artist Ben Folds sets the return of his popular "Paper Airplane Request Tour," performing solo shows across the US starting May 30, 2024.What initially began years ago as a request for songs as encores will once again be a central element in Folds' shows when he engages audiences to make their song requests via paper airplanes."The last time I did this on tour the response was overwhelming, with literally hundreds of paper airplanes with song requests being launched on cue from fans at the start of the second half of each of my concerts," said Folds. "It's the purest, most low-tech form of engagement that creates a special bond with my audiences."Folds, who released his most recent album " What Matters Most " to critical acclaim, has been in studio in recent months working on his first holiday album targeted for release later this year. He'll also be featured in a special PBS broadcast this spring that spotlights his ongoing "Declassified: Ben Folds Presents" concert series he curates as Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.2024 PAPER AIRPLANE REQUEST TOUR DATES:May30 - Charleston, Sc - Charleston Music Hall31 - Augusta, Ga - Bell AuditoriumJune1 - Peachtree City, Ga - The Fred2 - Pelham, Tn - The Caverns4 - Charlotte, Nc - Belk Theater6 - Savannah, Ga - District Live7 - Virginia Beach, Va - Sandler Center For The Performing Arts8 - Rocky Mount, Va - Harvester Performance Center9 - Pittsburgh, Pa - 3 Rivers Arts Festival11 - Richmond, Va - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden21 - Lowell, Ma - Lowell Sumer Music Series22 - Great Barrington, Ma - The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center23 - Hammondsport, Ny - Point Of The Bluff Concert Pavilion25 - Kent, Oh - The Kent Stage27 - Toledo, Oh - Peristyle Theater28 - Poteskey, Mi - Bay View John M. Hall Auditorium29 - Kalamazoo, Mi - Kalamazoo State TheatreJuly30 - Boise, Id - Morrison CenterAugust2 - Steamboat Springs, Co - Strings Music Pavilion5 - Boulder, Co - Chautauqua Auditorium6 - Beaver Creek, Co - Vilar Performing Arts CenterFolds is widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of our generation. The Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter-composer has created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, and numerous collaborative records. For the past three decades, he's toured as a pop artist, while also performing with some of the world's greatest symphony orchestras.A New York Times Best Selling author and podcast host, Ben also composes for film, tv and theatre, guest stars in films and TV, and is in his seventh year serving as the Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, DC.A longtime advocate for arts and music education funding, Ben launched a music education charitable initiative in his native state of North Carolina entitled "Keys For Keys," which provides funds and keyboards to existing nonprofits that provide free or affordable music lessons to interested school-age children. On the national level, he's active as a member of Americans For The Arts and the Arts Action Fund.



