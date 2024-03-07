Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 07/03/2024

Germany's For Heads Down Debut New Single + Video "Fever" Off The Upcoming Self-Titled New Album, Out April 19, 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For Heads Down play the kind of excellent melodic hardcore / punk rock that makes you want to put your fist in the air and singalong.
The band debuted with their LP 'Stormwarning' in 2013. 5 years later, in July 2018, the second album 'Resurgence' was released under the Skatepunk record label Melodic Punk Style.

Their new self-titled album is will be released on 19th April 2024 through Thousand Islands Records (North America) and Disconnect Disconnect Records (UK/EU), featuring 11 excellent punk rock gems. The third single + video "Fever" is out today!

The band says, ""Fever" is the third and last single from the upcoming album. The song unites the more difficult phases of life, with the people who can make them bearable and give us the daily boost, we need to get through them. The song combines groovy parts with the familiar melodic guitars and catchy vocals and convinces with versatility."

You can pre-order the colored vinyl and stream "FEVER" right here: https://bfan.link/FHD-Fever
Watch The Video: https://youtu.be/71FpMJD8J5s

Also available across the pond through Disconnect Disconnect Records and Down Under via Artist First.

Tracklist:
The Most
Falling Apart
25 degrees
Guilty
July 21
Devil in me
The Village
Still
Fever
Conquer the World
Seasons

www.facebook.com/forheadsdown
www.instagram.com/forheadsdown

For Heads Down from Siegen (Germany NRW) have been making punk rock for over 20 years. Anyone who liked the soundtrack from Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 will definitely get their money's worth with For Heads Down.

In 2002, the band began to pursue their passion for fast skatepunk and released three albums, back then under a different name. After some personnel changes, they started the For Heads Down project in 2011.

For Heads Down not only impress live with their melodic riffs, but also captivate the listeners with their three-part vocals. They have already shared the stage with bands like Ignite, Snuff, Belvedere, Venerea, Skin of Tears, Mute, Red City Radio, Jaya the Cat, Counterpunch, Ten Foot Pole, and many more.

Philipp Nowotny - Vocals
Marco Müller - Guitar
Christian Kalmbach - Drums
Riccardo Rinsdorf - Bass/ Vocals
Florian Steup - Guitar/ Vocals






